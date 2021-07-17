Trans (AODE-4r70W) cooler line leak fix?

the line may have been tightened too much. My guy has white hair, missing a few teeth and hasa tq wrench for a writs. (joke)

But I think that may B the problem. If U have enuff metal line left to re-flair do so (what type? double bubble, single, etc) other wise itsa whole new line, nota big deal cept 4 tryin to feed some thru to where they R sposed ta lie.



Use a line wrench (almost circular in shape of 'grab-the-nut' area) to loosen and tighten. We use 'em on brake bleeders, etc - when bein 'tender' w/'our loved ones'.

aahahahaa