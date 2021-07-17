Trans (AODE-4r70W) cooler line leak fix?

Mikesbaron
Member
- Jun 1, 2019
- 56
- 0
- 6
- 47
1979 Ford Racing Crate engine with a AODE-4r70W.
There are two cooler lines that come out the right side of the tranny and one of them is leaking pretty good. I've tightened the fitting but it still drips. What part and/or source do I need to fix this issue? I'd like to get the parts before I pull it all out. Is this a universal part? Is it a seal, o-ring...?
