Trans (AODE-4r70W) cooler line leak fix?

M

Mikesbaron

Member
Jun 1, 2019
56
0
6
47
Utah
1979 Ford Racing Crate engine with a AODE-4r70W.

There are two cooler lines that come out the right side of the tranny and one of them is leaking pretty good. I've tightened the fitting but it still drips. What part and/or source do I need to fix this issue? I'd like to get the parts before I pull it all out. Is this a universal part? Is it a seal, o-ring...?

photo_2021-07-17_09-37-57.jpg
photo_2021-07-17_09-37-55.jpg
 

Attachments

  • photo_2021-07-17_09-37-57.jpg
    photo_2021-07-17_09-37-57.jpg
    176.5 KB · Views: 6

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
C

chrlsful

New Member
Mar 6, 2021
24
1
3
69
Lawrence Swamp, S.Amherst, MA
the line may have been tightened too much. My guy has white hair, missing a few teeth and hasa tq wrench for a writs. (joke)
But I think that may B the problem. If U have enuff metal line left to re-flair do so (what type? double bubble, single, etc) other wise itsa whole new line, nota big deal cept 4 tryin to feed some thru to where they R sposed ta lie.

Use a line wrench (almost circular in shape of 'grab-the-nut' area) to loosen and tighten. We use 'em on brake bleeders, etc - when bein 'tender' w/'our loved ones'.
aahahahaa
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
Drivetrain Transmission Cooler Line Connectors
Replies
7
Views
600
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
88stangracecah
8
S
Engine Rear main seal keep leaking, second attempt
Replies
15
Views
446
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
mikestang63
Could not pass this up .. guess the AOD is out
Replies
12
Views
603
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
Gs1987GT
Engine Question on engine harness connectors.
Replies
8
Views
316
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Explorer intake install
Replies
23
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Top Bottom