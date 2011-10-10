trickflow efi street burner intake manifold hp gain?

I think the only Edelbrock part I've ever owned is my throttle body, which is an Edelbrock BBK. I'll concede that a pissing contest over the intake is pointless. I just get tired of working on their crap. Edelbrock carbs are pointless. It's a rip off of a Carter design, but the original Carter is cheaper, and better. Also made in America. Something about the manufacture quality at the Edelbrock factory, the carbs came full of crap, and the needles would jamb in the seats. Whenever someone came in looking for a performance carb at Advance, I would try and get them to buy the Holley. If they insisted on buying the Edelbrock, I would throw in the rebuild kit for free, because it's guaranteed you were going to have to rebuild it out of the box.
Kurt