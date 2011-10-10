trickflow efi street burner intake manifold hp gain?

S

stanghead93


Feb 3, 2011



So I'm installing the Trickflow efi manifold with a 75 mm TB and ford racing 30lb injectors anybody have any idea of what kind of hp gain I'll be getting?
 

divit250r









That's nearly the same way I started, but I used 24 # injectors & 70 mm throttle body. It'll sound and feel different, but I doubt it'll make much more power because you're not getting rid of the real bottleneck of the stock heads. Basically, the larger throttle body, injectors, and meter just made the bottom end feel softer to me. Just my opinion of course. :)
 
revhead347











You might pick up a couple of hp with the intake, but not much. Putting bigger injectors on there will lose you hp. Larger injectors means a shorter duty cycle, and a less even fuel air mixture. Just do an intake and leave the stock injectors in there for now. If you have no intention of doing anything to the engine in the near future, I would recommend going with a smaller intake than that.

Kurt
 
99FiveOh









The Street intake is pretty small already Kurt. Idle to 5500 rpm? How can you get a lower RPM range than that. Matter of fact I read in a couple magazine intake shootouts over the years that the street intake from TFS isn't much better than the stocker anyway.

I am partial to Edelbrock myself and for good reason. It is the best flowing street intake on the market.

edit: I just realized TFS changed the name from Street Heat to Streeburner..wtf? Now it sounds like a ricer part. "Yo, take a look at mah streetburna intake mang, now I can hit up da nosss without blowin' the welds on mah intake!"
 
revhead347











Well in that case, just throw an Explorer intake or a Cobra on it. You can pick one of those up for $200 all day long.

I hate that stupid Edelbrock intake. You have to take the side cover off to pull the upper. It's a retarded design. And the best flowing long runner intake is still the Holley Systemax 2, tried and true. It's been tested to outflow the shorter runner Edelbrock. I was one of the first people to buy one. I can pull my upper intake off in 6 minutes. I had my old room mate time me.

Kurt
 
99FiveOh









The Holley isn't an entry level street intake, it's operating range is 2000-6500 RPM. The Edelbrock would crush it in the lower rev range. Even the GT40 destroyed the the Systemax 2 all the way up to 5200 RPM! And I know for a fact that the Performer makes much more hp/torque than the GT40. Super Intake Shootout - Muscle Mustangs and Fast Fords

Here's some flow number to compare the GT40 style intakes to the Edelbrock:
Intake%20chart_26720_image001.gif


The difficulty of installing an upper intake to a lower is hardly the point. Takes me 5 minutes to pull the side cover off and get that one nut loose.

I'm sure on a built stroker that Systemax 2 intake would be right at home, but on a stock 5.0, it's a waste of money.
 
revhead347











That comparison shows the GT-40 beating out the Edelbrock intake in that rpm range as well, not that I give much credit to those magazine test. By your own example, why would you waste the money on an Edelbrock when you can get a Cobra/GT40 for less money that outperforms it. Everyone I know that ditched their Edelbrock intake for the Holley said it waked the car right up. It made a difference down low and up top. Not to mention the ports on the Edelbrock intake never match even stock heads. It's just typical Edelbroken junk. Vic is so busy trying to beat the Chinese out on price, he's not making stuff for the guys who have an honest interest in performance cars. Even their heads are junk now.

Kurt
 
99FiveOh









Kurt let's not get in a pissing contest here. If you read that magazine article "more" carefully you'd have noticed that the Edelbrock that was tested was in fact a Victor 5.0 intake which is hardly a street intake. It sounds to me like you had a bad experience with an Edelbrock product and wish to take it out on the rest of their products.

I've been dealing with Edelbrock parts all my adult life and have never had any issues with them. As a matter of fact I've had more Holley carbs crap out on me than Edelbrock carbs when I used to own and drive carburated vehicles. Edelbrock has MORE than proven themselves over the years and I have no issue with Vic wanting to offer up something American made in the same price and quality range as the cheap chinese parts. What does that say about you when you are here insulting an American company that employs Americans to build a product that is affordable? Oh my god it can't be, inexpensive parts on a Mustang... please arrest me now! lol

The Performer is a proven intake and tell your friends who have "claimed" a Systemax II intake swap from an Edelbrock Performer waked their cars up to show me some dyno sheets or their full of brown stuff.
 
revhead347











I think the only Edelbrock part I've ever owned is my throttle body, which is an Edelbrock BBK. I'll concede that a pissing contest over the intake is pointless. I just get tired of working on their crap. Edelbrock carbs are pointless. It's a rip off of a Carter design, but the original Carter is cheaper, and better. Also made in America. Something about the manufacture quality at the Edelbrock factory, the carbs came full of crap, and the needles would jamb in the seats. Whenever someone came in looking for a performance carb at Advance, I would try and get them to buy the Holley. If they insisted on buying the Edelbrock, I would throw in the rebuild kit for free, because it's guaranteed you were going to have to rebuild it out of the box.

Kurt
 
95snoozer










leave the stock injectors until you make over 245 rwhp. It will run like crap with 30s. Save them for when you have serious heads cam, or return/sell them.

everything else will be fine. you can see the sig for what mine did with a stock Fox TB.

Intake will make a nice difference.
 
95snoozer










Good. 0-5500 Intake, headers, orh, Exhaust pullies, gears, 1.7s timing at 14 with premium. A proper tuneup and maybe check the a/f on a cheap dyno day.

These is not much more that will actually improve a stock head cam 5.0

I would not spend money on a cam with stock heads. You will make just as much average power with a stock cam and 1.7s
 
S

Seebass88


Nov 27, 2021





I have an 88 5.0 with a TrickFlow Street Burner intake manifold. I want to see how much hp this intake can bring. I have some components to go along with the manifold like bbk cold air intake, 75mm throttle body and egr spacer, gt40p heads, 24lb injectors with maf, bbk shorty unequal length headers.
 
