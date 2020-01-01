Tune Causing Problems

J

Jarn

New Member
Jan 1, 2020
1
0
0
18
United States
Hello! After having my car Dyno tuned with the SCT X4 Tuner, I have noticed a slight fluttering sound coming from the front of my car when in lower RPMS / higher gears. This sound goes away from either being masked by the sound of my engine or just going away completely; when I accelerate quickly up to 3000 RPMS. However, more force is needed on the gas pedal than what should be in my opinion. Without the tune, the sound is nonexistent. This sounds very dangerous, almost as if something is colliding with something / metal on metal.

MODS : BBK CAI, BBK TB + PLENUM, Magna-flow Exhaust

UNRELATED? : Cars battery seems to be wonky. Will turn over fine one time but will take a few seconds another. O/D light has come on and has blinked twice in the last week, but I could have just accidentally turned it off. This light does not stay on when I turn the car off and on.

* NOTE * I do not believe this to be pre-ignition as I’m using a 93 octane tune with 93 octane gas. It could potentially be, but I’m leaning to it being the torque converter?

*LAST* results from Dyno output were 242 RWHP + 284 torque ; 322 fwhp. Stock is 260 fwhp, so it doesn’t seem like there’s any power
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Any help with Microsquirt tuning would be very much appreciated Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
2 Sct x4 won't hold custom tune Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
M 05-09 Custom Tune Qustion 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
gmantheman CAI and tune caused some codes 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 19
T Could the tune have caused this to happen? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Any help with Microsquirt tuning would be very much appreciated
Sct x4 won't hold custom tune
05-09 Custom Tune Qustion
CAI and tune caused some codes
Could the tune have caused this to happen?
Top Bottom