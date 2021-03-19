Tuning assistants

Buddha2678
Have an 86 gt 347stroker Mexican block afr 185cc Renegade Street Aluminum heads holley systemax upper and lower w/spacer 60lb injectors aero motive fuel system regulator,fuelrails and 344lph pump @ 55psi shorty headers xpipe no cats flowmaster 2-1/2” msd coil,6al,distributor torqstorm supercharger running 7lbs with intercooler 75mm tbody megasquirtpnp2 innovate afr gauge 80mm mass air but going with speed density with ms2 on 93 pump gas just looking to see if I could get a decent tune go up from any help would be greatly appreciated