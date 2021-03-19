Tuning assistants

Have an 86 gt 347stroker Mexican block afr 185cc Renegade Street Aluminum heads holley systemax upper and lower w/spacer 60lb injectors aero motive fuel system regulator,fuelrails and 344lph pump @ 55psi shorty headers xpipe no cats flowmaster 2-1/2” msd coil,6al,distributor torqstorm supercharger running 7lbs with intercooler 75mm tbody megasquirtpnp2 innovate afr gauge 80mm mass air but going with speed density with ms2 on 93 pump gas just looking to see if I could get a decent tune go up from any help would be greatly appreciated
 

a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
10,162
6,314
204
32
Hillsborough county
Punctuation goes a long way in understanding what it is I am trying to read... but that aside

what brand 60lb injectors? Ford racing, Deka? the most common are the Deka 60lb injectors although their are quite a few knockoffs that cause idle issues.

set the base fuel pressure at 40psi with the vacuum removed.
are you running an idle valve?
is this on stock fuel lines?

do you want to control a cooling fan relay with the MS?

do you want the MS to have direct control of the MSD box and take the TFI out of the equation? [this will require running a single wire from the options port WLED output to the white wire on the MSD box. just cap the tan wire leaving the TFI ] Doing this mod will allow for correct spark fuel cut and the use of the 2 step input in the MS. no chips to change you can do it all in the system.

I can help you with a base tune but I need to know how you want to do things before I set it up.
 
Thanks for the input !!!Sorry about punctuation was at work trying to type quick lol.I’d like ms2 to run fans,msd,and I am gonna be using launch control from ms.Have stock IAC, and have stock fuel lines from tank to first disconnects near k-member.From there I have aeromotive 8an supply and 6an return to regulator and fuel rails all aeromotive.Regulator has boost I believe setup was already in car.Do have ford racing injectors.Gonna run new lines to back 8&6an but for now just trying to get fired up!! Thanks
 
Another question is should I even bother with msd box? Will it make that much of a difference with ms2?
 
In the end the tfi is the limiting factor, it can only supply so much spark energy. The tfi also control when the spark happens... It's best to take it out of the equation. I can show you how to build your own coil driver or supply you with one of my own design, but if you have the msd box you may as well use it
 
K thanks for input.yes if you could show me how to build one that would be awesome.I appreciate it.
 
Here are my assistants. They help the engine howl and the tires bark. I suppose Megasquirt means something else to them, (like I did not let them outside soon enough), so I will stay out of offering real advice.
 

