Under drive pulley On a 5.4 4v

I am building a 5.4 4V motor for my 2001 Cobra. Can I use my Steeda under drive pulleys from my 4.6 on my 5.4? I called Steeda, and they were not sure if it would work.
I’m asking because I would like to get my rotating assembly balanced with the Steeda crank pulley. Any help will be greatly appreciated.
