Values for insurance, where to get?

So besides Hagerty for vintage cars and KBB.com for cars going back to 1992, what other reliable sources of reference are there currently for fair market value on a 91 Mustang, and a 65 Olds Cutlass?

The back story, when Nationwide tried to spin off the “collectibles” onto Hagerty, I got three vehicles classified as “excess vehicles” snd kept them on Nationwide. I want to drive them when I want to, modified as I want to, and the restrictions for Hagerty in this state did not fit well. So for the moment, actual value is what they and my other project are covered under. I am looking at agreed or stated value, but need an idea of what “actual value” might be now.

Yes, I will have a reputable resto place give a written valuation and I will photo and paper document the vehicles. But I want a reliable place to start. The house and auto coverage prices jumped in the area and I am shopping.

Thanks for the info if you are in that end of the business.
 

