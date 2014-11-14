Video: How To Install S550 Mustang Interior Leds! 2015 Interior Led Conversion Kit!

Diode Dynamics
2015 Mustang Interior LED Kit
View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eC8Plj34We8
At Diode Dynamics, we carry a full line of LED bulbs, to replace your map lights, vanity lights, trunk light, turn signals, and more!
We carry the brightest, highest-quality bulbs at the lowest prices. Your order will ship same day, and we're here if you need us for support and service. These LED bulbs are designed by us here in St. Louis, and every bulb carries with it a three-year limited warranty.
Our LED Conversion Kits include all of the LED bulbs you need to replace the incandescent bulbs in your Mustang, for interior locations. It has been tested in your specific Mustang, for perfect fitment, and no guesswork! No modification is required for installation, you simply replace the bulbs!
This interior LED conversion kit includes:
2-194 HP3 Map Light LED Bulbs
1-194 HP3 Trunk Light LED Bulb
1-194 HP3 Glove Light LED Bulb
*Optional: 4-74 SMD1 Vanity Light LED Bulbs
Vanity lights, or the lights which illuminate the vanity mirror on your vehicle under the sun visor, use incandescent bulbs from the factory, giving them a yellowish color. By replacing these factory bulbs with LEDs, you can add a luxurious and modern look to your vehicle, with a cool white color, just like newer luxury vehicles. Sometimes a warm color is still desired with the mirror, in which case you can still upgrade brightness while using warm white LEDs.
Bulb Design:
HP3: One high-power SMD under a diffusing lens for truly even output (no hotspots). Constant current design and air-cooled base for superior reliability. Features dual contact pins and nonpolar function for easy installation.
SMD1: Compact SMD design, with tone 5050-size Epistar SMD chip, driven at high power for maximum effective brightness. Outputs at 180 degrees.
Brightness
This LED package will provide a substantial improvement in brightness compared to stock. The factory bulbs are 35 lumens each, while the replacement HP3 is 56 lumens.
Lumens: BUYER BEWARE! Most sellers just provide "calculated" lumen numbers, based on the maximum potential brightness of the LED chips on the bulb. For example, if a bulb has five 10-lumen chips, they will rate it at 50 lumens. However, this is not accurate, as the design of an LED bulb does not get rid of heat fast enough to run the LEDs at maximum.
These "calculated" lumen ratings are much, much higher than the true, measured light output, so it will look like competitors' bulbs are brighter than ours. This is because Diode Dynamics does not provide inflated "calculated" numbers; we believe it is misleading. We test the actual brightness of the bulbs in our lab, to provide real lumen output measurements. Our measurements are accurate, but they are usually much lower than the misleading "calculated" figures.
Color: These LEDs are available in many crisp, bright colors. Cool white and warm white are the most popular colors, for a modern look, with maximum visible light.
You can also select blue, red, or amber to add a unique look to your interior. If you would like to mix and match colors, please go to the product selection page, and add each bulb to your cart individually. There is no difference in price compared to this pre assembled kit.
All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.
Questions? Feel free to ask here, PM, email [email protected] or call us: (314) 205-3033
*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)
Thank you!
Nick C.
Diode Dynamics
