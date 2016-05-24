Video: Installing Dual-color Front Turn & Side Marker Leds / 2015+ Ford Mustang S550





2015+ Ford Mustang Switchback LED Kit





View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpNIInzZlzQ

*EU/AU spec not compatible

With this kit, you can convert the front end of your 2015+ Ford Mustang to an all-LED, cool white modern appearance. This kit fits all models, including Ecoboost, V6, GT, and GT350.At Diode Dynamics, we carry a full line of LED bulbs, including these unique dual-color switchback LEDs! Our HP24 is a brand new design, and the brightest available on the market, designed by our engineering team in St. Louis, Missouri. Your order will ship same day, and we're here if you need us for support and service. Every bulb carries with it aYour purchase includes two 7444-size turn signal bulbs, for. You can also select side markers if you wish, to complete the cool white, modern look.This kit includes a pair of front turn signal bulbs which are "switchback," a unique, specialty design. When this bulb is on as normal, with your parking lights or headlights, it shines a nice, pure white color. Anytime you activate the turn signals, it flashes bright amber. Two colors in one bulb, for an awesome lighting effect!You will also receive a pair of 194-size bulbs, in your choice of brightness and color, to replace the factory sidemarker bulbs. These bulbs are specially designed to distribute light fully in your housing, for a uniform, full appearance, instead of the "dots" of light as you might see with generic LED bulbs.The installation is- just replace your factory bulbs. Due to the circuit design of the 2015 Mustang, you do not need resistors to slow down blinking speed. Your indicator in the dash will blink at a different rate, but your exterior turn signals will always blink at the standard speed. (see video)Diode Dynamics uses only the highest quality LED chips in the production of its bulbs. This means we use only brand-name suppliers, and we tightly control color temperatures with our in-house testing equipment. One sign of low-grade LEDs is a very blue color tone, or mismatched bulbs. Our LEDs will always be uniform in color, with bright whites, rather than sharp blues.Although LED technology allows for extremely long bulb life, the market is flooded with cheap, generic LED bulbs that fail prematurely due to inferior design and construction. Even bulbs from reputable suppliers are simply standard designs from Asia. They may work, but they are not designed with automotive circuits and applications in mind, so they will always fail within a few years of use.At Diode Dynamics, we specialize only in lighting, so we have invested in developing quality products. Our engineering team designs bulbs to withstand the harsh automotive environments, both electrically and physically. Our bulbs will distribute light more evenly than standard "tower" designs, and they will last much longer than simple LEDs, powered by basic, cheap circuitry. By using advanced, LED-specific integrated regulation circuits in our bulbs, they are designed to last for years to come.Off-brand, cheap bulbs also exhibit poor construction quality, as they are often hand-assembled. Quality control is often lax, as the poor construction really won't be noticeable until a bulb fails after only a few months of use. However, common visible problems include poor solder uniformity, high levels of flux in the solder, uneven chip placement, low-gauge terminal wires and terminal alignment, and bulbs held together with inferior adhesives. At best, solder joints will crack and fail on low-quality LEDs after a few weeks of use. In the worst case, these bulbs can damage housings as the extra flux and adhesive evaporates and creates a residue on the lens of the housing. Diode Dynamics bulbs will not exhibit these problems, as they are assembled with much more rigorous standards of quality control, with modern, computerized equipment, and only the best materials, to ensure the highest levels of quality and performance possible.