Video thread

Just to liven things up for this thread, here are some of my old videos. These first 2 are with one of my best friends and his 04 Mach 1, which is the same car in my avatar. I was still running on 13" tires in these videos. And, if what I did to my engine in the past couple of years stands true, my timing was way off back then too! When I installed the new intake, I also removed my heads and did a quick lap on the valve seats. I didn't remove the distributor for any of that and found it to be timed at 0, directly at TDC. It's timed correctly now and runs better than it ever did, which it always seemed to run well to me before!!Anyway, here is our first little go round. In both videos we went with a 2nd gear roll. I missed 3rd and went directly to 5th. But as you can see, it was pretty even until I missed the shift.And this is the second round. Our buddy Karl shot both videos, obviously the first from Jeff's car, and this one from mine. Jeff got a big time jump on me this time.The next year I decided to ditch the turbo mufflers for Thrush chambered mufflers and an H pipe. I also got new wheels and tires and installed 4.62s with a Detroit Locker. This is me taking off from a car show.I have since gone back to 3.55s with the Locker. It's much more streetable and 1st gear is no longer a granny gear.If I had to do it all again, I'd probably shoot for 3.73s, which is kinda what I plan for my 87 GT convertible when I finally start working on it. I have WAY too many irons in the fire right now, but here is a short video of the GT just because! It's still bone stock except the addition of Summit brand chambered mufflers. When I finally get around to working on it, that'll all change!!Thus concludes my video demonstration. Hopefully I have inspired you to post your own and show off in your own way!!