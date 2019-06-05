Video thread

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
@74stang2togo Would this be a sticky idea too?

Post up a vid of your car if you have one! In action at the track, a drive by, an in car drive, a tour of your car, etc. Show off what you've got!!

Here's the most recent one of mine on a drive to Wallyworld in May 2019. My phone's mic didn't really like the accoustical assault from my exhaust..... lol

View: https://youtu.be/Ecs3dYVX2eQ
 
LOL Walmarts look the same everywhere. I'd like to do a video too but mine not as cool sounding as yours Lilcbra.
 
Thanks! I wouldn't think it'd take too much to get it there though..... :)
 
So Cool! I'm hoping you get a lot of videos posted for this. Great Idea.
 
trying to post iPhone video but cant get to work
do i have to post somewhere else to get a url?
 
The only way I know of is to post it to Youtube and share the link. There may be other avenues but I don't know of them.
 
Just to liven things up for this thread, here are some of my old videos. These first 2 are with one of my best friends and his 04 Mach 1, which is the same car in my avatar. I was still running on 13" tires in these videos. And, if what I did to my engine in the past couple of years stands true, my timing was way off back then too! When I installed the new intake, I also removed my heads and did a quick lap on the valve seats. I didn't remove the distributor for any of that and found it to be timed at 0, directly at TDC. It's timed correctly now and runs better than it ever did, which it always seemed to run well to me before!! :D

Anyway, here is our first little go round. In both videos we went with a 2nd gear roll. I missed 3rd and went directly to 5th. But as you can see, it was pretty even until I missed the shift.

View: https://youtu.be/K5KE6B-hIqU



And this is the second round. Our buddy Karl shot both videos, obviously the first from Jeff's car, and this one from mine. Jeff got a big time jump on me this time.

View: https://youtu.be/li2fvlTOEAg



The next year I decided to ditch the turbo mufflers for Thrush chambered mufflers and an H pipe. I also got new wheels and tires and installed 4.62s with a Detroit Locker. This is me taking off from a car show.

View: https://youtu.be/oIreFUOfLZw



I have since gone back to 3.55s with the Locker. It's much more streetable and 1st gear is no longer a granny gear. :D If I had to do it all again, I'd probably shoot for 3.73s, which is kinda what I plan for my 87 GT convertible when I finally start working on it. I have WAY too many irons in the fire right now, but here is a short video of the GT just because! It's still bone stock except the addition of Summit brand chambered mufflers. When I finally get around to working on it, that'll all change!! :cool:

View: https://youtu.be/CWW_8jHMlYo



Thus concludes my video demonstration. Hopefully I have inspired you to post your own and show off in your own way!!
 
Right on LILCBRA those videos were great! I have found the 'one around the corner' before on the web.
4.62 huh? Really steep but killer.
I got to sit down and figure out how to post something here.
 
Yeah, they were way too much!! When I bought them I just went for broke!! Kinda regret it, now they're just sitting around collecting dust. I thought about putting the center section with the ring gear up for sale but just haven't done it. I mean the pinion depth is really the hardest part of setting a R&P up and that's already done. All someone would have to do is install the ring gear on their differential, install it into the carrier, then slip it in their car. One of these days maybe I'll list it somewhere for a couple hundred and see what happens.
 
Thank you but it's really not. I'll need body work and paint to get it all done. But, I'm going to drive it for a while before that happens.
That is a good picture now that I think about it.
 
