A lightly used (less than 5k miles) Vortech Ysi trim with new AFM pipes with brackets for 87-93 Mustangs for sale. I pulled this off a recently acquired coupe after discovering the "4-bolt block" was a factory block tapped for 4-bolt mains (don't ask me why, as I have no clue why someone would do this). It has new AFM piping, a racing bypass, aftermarket belt tensioner and a few other upgrades (around 2k worth). The head unit is in perfect working order and made 10#s on a free flowing 347 with the pulleys that are included. All things in the picture are included and would only leave you with needing a proper tune/fuel system to support the massive power the Ysi is capable of producing.

I am asking $5800 and to split any shipping costs to the US. It will ship from Pearland, Texas, 77581.