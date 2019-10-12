Want to possibly swap out a 302 for a 351W

Hi all, I have an ‘88 lx foxbody, and I have to do some repair work to the shock towers. I want more power as the engine is stock.So I was thinking about dropping in a 351w Short block when I drop out the old motor.I have Edelbrock performer rpm heads for a 302 and GT40 intake ,will they fit on a 351w? How easy is it to swap? Does the transmission and plumbing line up?I thought about stroking the 302 but the block is limited to how much hp it can produce, and plus I can build up the 351w block in the mean time until I get to pulling out the old motor. What else should I address on the car? (Brakes,suspension,fuel system?) Where is a good place that I can get a 351w short block from? I would like it to be ready for the upper part of the engine to be installed on top ( comes with crank, pistons, etc installed on the short block) I know there’s a lot of questions, I appreciate your time to answer, thanks!
 

Your heads will work (you'll need 1/2" head bolts) the intake will not, nor will oil pan or distributor. Engine balance is different so you'll need new balancer and flexplate. Transmission will bolt right up. If running a stock hood you may have clearance issues there.
If you still have PS and A/C you'll need new brackets.
It's an easy swap but expensive.
TRE Performance has quality short blocks.
 
Heads will work but the GT-40 Intake won't. Deck height is different with the 351. Trick Flow makes a nice intake with fuel infection for a 351w.
 
