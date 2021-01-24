WAP vs Iron block?

PDHSB

PDHSB

Member
Jun 11, 2020
17
2
13
21
VA
I recently came in the possession of a WAP 4.6 4v out of an Aviator. My plan was to swap it in, but looks like it has bad cylinder rings (same problem that made me look for a swap). Now that I have it, should I take the iron or aluminum block to the machine shop? I don't know if the weight savings are worth it. My current plan is to machine the block, and reuse the rotating assembly and heads out of my 2v. My 2v has stage 2 cams and I'm planning on hand porting the heads (just the runners, no valve job) if that's relevant.
 

