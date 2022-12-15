Wassup everyone!

Just wanted to introduce myself. Names Patrick D and I am finally back in the foxbody game. I have previously owned a 1986 SVO mustang that I bought new back in the day. Traded that for a '88 LX 5.0 hatch, then traded that in for a '92 LX 5.0 hatch. I currently own a 2015 Steeda Q750 mustang 2015-003, and recently returned to my roots by purchasing a 1986 notch that my lifelong foxbody buddy @Wayne Waldrep found in Mississippi where it has been sitting 25 years in a climate controlled garage. Super excited to start the journey of returning her to life better than she was before. Plans include 5 lug cobra brakes, full road race suspension, and 347/vortech combo. Stangnet has a great bunch of folks and I look forward to interacting with all of you!!! See you around, Patrick
 
Well I guess Wayne didn't tell you that pics are required, hopefully you got some from when it was parked but any will do. Start a progress thread to show us how it going.
Welcome to stangnet
 
Hey GK. Here are a few shots of her sleeping peacefully before we awake her over the as break and bring her home to the Lone Star state. I jave more pix and will post as soon as I figure out how to shrink them to the acceptable size. LOL Resized_20221202_102335.jpeg IMG_20221201_154329.jpg
 
Here are a few more pix of the starting point.
 

