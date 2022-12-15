Wassup everyone!

Texas4eyedFox
Member
-
- Dec 15, 2022
-
- 3
-
- 3
-
- 13
Just wanted to introduce myself. Names Patrick D and I am finally back in the foxbody game. I have previously owned a 1986 SVO mustang that I bought new back in the day. Traded that for a '88 LX 5.0 hatch, then traded that in for a '92 LX 5.0 hatch. I currently own a 2015 Steeda Q750 mustang 2015-003, and recently returned to my roots by purchasing a 1986 notch that my lifelong foxbody buddy @Wayne Waldrep found in Mississippi where it has been sitting 25 years in a climate controlled garage. Super excited to start the journey of returning her to life better than she was before. Plans include 5 lug cobra brakes, full road race suspension, and 347/vortech combo. Stangnet has a great bunch of folks and I look forward to interacting with all of you!!! See you around, Patrick