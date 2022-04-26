Well Heck... New but old?

C

CrazyCobraManTim

New Member
Feb 18, 2020
1
0
1
55
So Cal (for who knows how long)
Greetings (again) y'all!

A member from many years ago in the SoCal Mustang & Cobra scene. Haven't used my account in SOOO long - it's got me listed as a newb...but well...that's not the case. :)

Cheers!

Tim
 

Attachments

  • 1987 Tims 1st Mustang.jpg
    1987 Tims 1st Mustang.jpg
    81.1 KB · Views: 3
  • 86 & 84 GT in Grapevine 1993.jpg
    86 & 84 GT in Grapevine 1993.jpg
    34 KB · Views: 3
  • Cars - 92 & 84 GT @ TIM'S HOUSE Sept 1997.JPG
    Cars - 92 & 84 GT @ TIM'S HOUSE Sept 1997.JPG
    42.5 KB · Views: 3
  • Cars - Tims 85 & 86 Mustang 5 liters.JPG
    Cars - Tims 85 & 86 Mustang 5 liters.JPG
    103.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 2001 Tims 6th & last Mustang.jpg
    2001 Tims 6th & last Mustang.jpg
    223 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_6499.JPG
    IMG_6499.JPG
    423 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_8329.JPG
    IMG_8329.JPG
    453.3 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

coachrick
New here awaiting my 72 Mach 1
Replies
3
Views
353
The Welcome Wagon
coachrick
coachrick
v8stang289
98 GT - Budget build of sorts
Replies
7
Views
211
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MineralMan
MineralMan
M
Engine Brushing the dust off a '90 LX convert--valvetrain question on Edelbrock heads
Replies
2
Views
382
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
02 281 GT
Idle and power issues on my '95 Cobra (codes inside)
Replies
8
Views
883
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
thatblackfoxbody
There is just something about a Foxbody
Replies
7
Views
399
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom