Well......sold my 93GT today

Steel1
Mustang Master
-
- Aug 18, 2017
-
- 1,356
-
- 637
-
- 143
-
- 51
After much deliberation it was time to move on from my 93GT , I had contemplated doing it last year and now combine the fact the we are most likely moving down south
by mid summer, strong Fox market etc. it made sense.
Got it in 2007 had a lot of fun and learned a lot, it was my favorite ( hobby ) car that I've owned . Latest version was an n/a 393w stroker with PimpXS.
Listed it on Craigslist last night at 10:30pm and watched it go down the street with new owners at 4pm today,
nice husband and wife couple from Vermont.
Plan is to wait a bit and then try to find a clean example of a 03-04 Mach I or " pipedream" 03-04 Cobra.
Selfishly here's some pics I took for the ad.
by mid summer, strong Fox market etc. it made sense.
Got it in 2007 had a lot of fun and learned a lot, it was my favorite ( hobby ) car that I've owned . Latest version was an n/a 393w stroker with PimpXS.
Listed it on Craigslist last night at 10:30pm and watched it go down the street with new owners at 4pm today,
nice husband and wife couple from Vermont.
Plan is to wait a bit and then try to find a clean example of a 03-04 Mach I or " pipedream" 03-04 Cobra.
Selfishly here's some pics I took for the ad.