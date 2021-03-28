Well......sold my 93GT today

After much deliberation it was time to move on from my 93GT , I had contemplated doing it last year and now combine the fact the we are most likely moving down south
by mid summer, strong Fox market etc. it made sense.
Got it in 2007 had a lot of fun and learned a lot, it was my favorite ( hobby ) car that I've owned . Latest version was an n/a 393w stroker with PimpXS.
Listed it on Craigslist last night at 10:30pm and watched it go down the street with new owners at 4pm today,
nice husband and wife couple from Vermont.
Plan is to wait a bit and then try to find a clean example of a 03-04 Mach I or " pipedream" 03-04 Cobra.
Selfishly here's some pics I took for the ad.
0327211200.jpg
0327211201.jpg
0327211201a~2.jpg
0327211201b.jpg
0327211216_HDR.jpg
 

You really didn't show that off here much, but that is one sweet car. That hood with the stripe that I usually don't like is nice. How come you don't say how much.Oh we should play a guessing game...My bid is $13,500
 
Potomus Pete said:
You really didn't show that off here much, but that is one sweet car. That hood with the stripe that I usually don't like is nice. How come you don't say how much.Oh we should play a guessing game...My bid is $13,500
Close $12,500 cash , which I thought was fair for all involved.
 
Yeah it was somewhat emotional thinking of all the time, money and cursing over the years but I had a lot of fun
with it and it was the right time for me to move on.
I'll get another Mustang , have to it's in my blood, just going to wait a bit until we see where we end up most
likely North Carolina.
I'll still be checking in here to see what trouble you folks are making, a lot of really cool helpful people on this site.
I'm sure I'll be back asking questions and getting advise here when I get my next Mustang.
 
