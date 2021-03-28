Well......sold my 93GT today

Yeah it was somewhat emotional thinking of all the time, money and cursing over the years but I had a lot of fun

with it and it was the right time for me to move on.

I'll get another Mustang , have to it's in my blood, just going to wait a bit until we see where we end up most

likely North Carolina.

I'll still be checking in here to see what trouble you folks are making, a lot of really cool helpful people on this site.

I'm sure I'll be back asking questions and getting advise here when I get my next Mustang.