Hi, It's been awhile since I've initiated a new thread.



Most of you know I'm a retired, single (divorced), old guy with a 76 Cobra II that I first bought in '78. Last fall after going on a road trip with my car I discovered that the valve guides had gone to crap and I was going to have to do a rebuild this spring. Which is kind of cool cause I get to add some new parts and HP.



I spent the winter hunting, ice fishing, and cross country skiing. The winter was awesome and has passed with the blink of my eye. I even took a vacation in January and went someplace warm for 3 weeks.



1 week ago I was skiing in far northern Minnesota having the time of my life. I returned to my home on Monday and stopped at the grocery store to stock up as my cupboards were bare.



Tuesday morning I was sitting on my couch having a cup of coffee and watching the morning news which as you all know is dominated by Covid-19 and I noticed that I had a very weird headache which would come on for a few minutes and then go away repeatedly all day and in the evening it receded. I attributed it to possible dehydration or maybe allergies. Although my allergies are mostly in the fall ragweed season.



Wednesday my eyes were itchy in the morning confirming to me that it was probably allergies. After supper my nose started to run. That made me think it was a cold.



Thursday morning 12:30AM I woke up thinking I was drowning as all the snot had collected in my throat. That was nasty. No more sleep all night and I felt miserable sneezing and coughing all day. I definitely don't have enough tissue. Sleep was not happening for another night.



Friday about mid-day I went on-line to my healthcare website and filled out the Zipnosis questionnaire about the symptoms even though I didn't have a fever. The whole process was amazingly efficient and I got a response in less than 20 minutes from an actual human. My symptoms fall within the Covid-19 threshold for the time being and I started my quarantine. I actually took a nap for the first time since I went to Kindergarten. Sleep was not going on for another night but I still didn't have a fever.



Saturday (yesterday) I slowly started to feel better and my cough lessened and turned into a dry kind of hack. My headache although slight returned but I slept straight through for 10 hours.



I woke up this morning and took my temp. It was up 2 degrees...I had no clue as I felt much better. Probably due to the much needed sleep. Nose is still runny. Cough is persistent although not too frequent. At the writing of this the temp has gone down 1 degree. I still feel like this is a cold.



The conundrum is that because there are no/not enough tests available and the stock market has tanked with no end in sight; I don't feel like I should go spend any time or money on the Cobra II.



So, all I can do is dream about what I'd like to do for my car and wait to see if I come through on the other side in one piece. Because I'm not a mechanic or up to speed on different combinations of parts; I'd like to start the conversations on what to do to my engine and when this is pandemic passes and with your help, I hope to be able to have a really solid engine ready to be put together.



Right now because I don't really know I'm thinking of using the Edelbrock E-street kit for the 289/302. I already have the manifold and the carb. That leaves the heads and cam to purchase along with the hardware. Any thoughts? Lilcbra, you have a specific list of parts you used and were at 300HP. How did you come to pick the specific parts you used? Was it some proven assembly?



Thanks,

Enzio