What is this thing on my Water Pump?

  • Sponsors(?)


Platonic Solid

Platonic Solid

Founding Member
May 29, 2002
1,960
5
39
CT-USA
Visit site
That's what I thought, but I can't find it on the shop manual CD (which I'm returning to Mustangs Unlimited due to the crappy low resolution scanned images). Plus, I'm guessing it's broken.
 
2

2+2GT

Well-Known Member
Apr 25, 2009
3,333
9
59
Southeastern Pennsylvania
It's a smashed distributor vacuum control valve. It's purpose was to speed up the idle to cool the engine if the coolant got to 220°. Many people bypassed or removed them under the mistaken belief they were "pollution equipment mandated by the government to rob the engine of power". I can refer you to Ford vacuum diagrams to re-install this handy system if you like.

dvcv.jpe
 
Platonic Solid

Platonic Solid

Founding Member
May 29, 2002
1,960
5
39
CT-USA
Visit site
2+2GT said:
It's a smashed distributor vacuum control valve. It's purpose was to speed up the idle to cool the engine if the coolant got to 220°. Many people bypassed or removed them under the mistaken belief they were "pollution equipment mandated by the government to rob the engine of power". I can refer you to Ford vacuum diagrams to re-install this handy system if you like.

dvcv.jpe
Click to expand...
Well that looks remarkably similar to this (picture below), which I desperately want to get rid of as it sits awkwardly on top of the alternator (currently removed).

351C-VACCTRL.JPG


Yes, please. If you have a convenient hose routing diagram I would very much appreciate it. It's amazing how limited the shop manual is for this kind of info.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TOPDowNMUSTANG
B

bnickel

Founding Member
Aug 21, 2002
5,640
1
77
50
lubbock, texas
Visit site
it's actually called a ported vacuum switch and it's true purpose is to control the ignition timing during warm-up thereby reducing emissions on cold starts. it may also function to change the timing, and therefore the idle speed, when the engine gets hot in traffic but that is NOT what it was designed for.
 
B

bnickel

Founding Member
Aug 21, 2002
5,640
1
77
50
lubbock, texas
Visit site
well, actually i may not be totally correct on this one as i found the info below that backs up 2+2GT, however i know have seen other info that states what i said as well. anyway, here is the info i found


This little device may not appear to be all that important, but it has a big job to do when your engine gets too hot. The threaded end looks a bit like an engine temperature sensor, and that's because it is. It's normally mounted on the intake manifold or engine block where it can sense coolant temperature.

The three ports at the other end are for vacuum connections. One goes to manifold vacuum, another to carburetor vacuum, and the third goes to the vacuum advance on the distributor. At normal engine temperatures, the distributor gets ported vacuum, which is 0 psi at idle. During extended idling on a hot day in bumper to bumper traffic, the engine temperature can start to rise pretty fast, especially with air conditioning on. That's when this little device goes to work. When engine temperatures reach about 225 degrees, this switch changes the distributor vacuum advance source from ported to manifold vacuum, which is high at idle. This advances the timing and engine rpm increases.

The result is increased radiator fan speed and coolant flow through the engine and radiator, which tends to bring the temperature down. Once the sensor determines the coolant temperatures have dropped to a safe level, it reverts back to ported vacuum and the engine timing returns to normal, returning the idle rpm to its normal setting.

Chances are most people have never even noticed when this device is protecting their engine, they just notice that the temperature gauge drops a bit, or the HOT light on the instrument panel extinguishes.
Click to expand...
 
2

2+2GT

Well-Known Member
Apr 25, 2009
3,333
9
59
Southeastern Pennsylvania
bnickel said:
well, actually i may not be totally correct on this one as i found the info below that backs up 2+2GT, however i know have seen other info that states what i said as well. anyway, here is the info i found
Click to expand...
Thanks, you saved me from transcribing the the description from the Factory Service Manual. :D

Handy little gadget to have on a 351C. They were not exactly known for staying cool in traffic.

There was a ton of other items on the 73 351 that are very difficult to find today. If you don't have them, 71 or 72 specs will provide the plumbing diagram you need to make this work. You can find them here:

Mustang Vacuum Diagrams, Shelby Vacuum Diagrams
 
70grande

70grande

Member
Feb 3, 2009
56
0
6
San Diego, CA, 92115
On my 1970 351 2V Cleveland, thats the temperature sensor. Does your temp gauge work? If it a smashed vacuum thing like stated above, the motor is gunna run like crap or your tranny (if its auto) is gunna have a really hard time shifting.
 
Platonic Solid

Platonic Solid

Founding Member
May 29, 2002
1,960
5
39
CT-USA
Visit site
That may explain why my 72 used to overheat while sitting in the inevitable 4th of July homeward bound traffic jam.

Apparently the 73 351C has two vacuum valves: a PVS Valve (not sure what that stands for, but appears to be the Distributor Vacuum Control Valve) and Temperature Controlled Vacuum Valve (appears to look like the 2 port valve in my second picture).

Thanks for the info. and plumbing link. :nice:

I don't mind saying, this is a real PIA to decipher - not knowing who's done what to this car over the past 36 years.
 
D

D.Hearne

New Member
Sep 29, 2000
11,730
4
0
south louisiana
Visit site
PVS = Ported Vacuum Switch. The idle speed increase does make sense. I recall the local cops where I lived in the 70's used to pop the hood latch and let some of the hot air out when idling for extended periods
 
Platonic Solid

Platonic Solid

Founding Member
May 29, 2002
1,960
5
39
CT-USA
Visit site
70grande said:
On my 1970 351 2V Cleveland, thats the temperature sensor. Does your temp gauge work? If it a smashed vacuum thing like stated above, the motor is gunna run like crap or your tranny (if its auto) is gunna have a really hard time shifting.
Click to expand...
I think the temperature sensor is the device in the manifold just above and left of the red circle. This car has the factory oil/alt/temp gauge cluster in the center console. It's been so long since I've actually driven it that I can't say if any of them work. I'll check when I get it re-assembled.

The motor actually runs pretty good since rebuilding the carb, tuning it with a vacuum gauge and putting the timing at 10B - that is, as long as I plug the EGR vacuum line. I'm guessing the EGR diaphragm may have a small leak as it does open when the vacuum hose is attached - but, yes, then it runs like crap.

I have to fix the tranny leak before I can comment on any other potential causes of shifting issues.

351C-WATERPUMP.JPG
 
2

2+2GT

Well-Known Member
Apr 25, 2009
3,333
9
59
Southeastern Pennsylvania
I think the temperature sensor is the device in the manifold just above and left of the red circle.
You are correct.

The motor actually runs pretty good since rebuilding the carb, tuning it with a vacuum gauge and putting the timing at 10B - that is, as long as I plug the EGR vacuum line. I'm guessing the EGR diaphragm may have a small leak as it does open when the vacuum hose is attached - but, yes, then it runs like crap.
The EGR is available new, if you need one. It is controlled by the Temperature Controlled Vacuum Valve, also available.
tcvv.jpe


You'll want to keep the EGR operating, using this valve, but if all your other 73-unique emission controls are gone, and you want to use the DVCV (which is what Ford usually calls it, NAPA calls it a ported vacuum switch) just use one of the applicable 71 diagrams.

71%20351C%202v%20with%20dvcv.gif
 
Platonic Solid

Platonic Solid

Founding Member
May 29, 2002
1,960
5
39
CT-USA
Visit site
I'd like to setup the vacuum system as originally intended, but that may not be possible. The vacuum switches seem easy enough to find, but I haven't been able to locate the two normally open solenoid valves, the check valve, and the spark delay valve. I also assume that somewhere I should be able to locate (item 9) the "ambient temperature switch", but the shop manual doesn't seem to be much help in telling me where to look for it. I suppose that could be missing too since the solenoid valve it's supposed to connect to isn't there.

73%203-14A.jpg
 
2

2+2GT

Well-Known Member
Apr 25, 2009
3,333
9
59
Southeastern Pennsylvania
Platonic Solid said:
I'd like to setup the vacuum system as originally intended, but that may not be possible. The vacuum switches seem easy enough to find, but I haven't been able to locate the two normally open solenoid valves, the check valve, and the spark delay valve. I also assume that somewhere I should be able to locate (item 9) the "ambient temperature switch", but the shop manual doesn't seem to be much help in telling me where to look for it. I suppose that could be missing too since the solenoid valve it's supposed to connect to isn't there.
Click to expand...
Well, the check valve is easy, and the spark delay valve may be available, and the ambient temperature switch is on the air cleaner base. The solenoid valves could be a problem.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
UnknownAlly What's This Thing Leaking Water? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
D Which, of these 3 things, could be causing my car to leak water like crazy? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
astronut1885 Is getting water under the hood from a scoop a bad thing? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
S Looking for all things great! 2000 Mustang Gt (Raush w/o the supercharger) for now. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
LILCBRA So I did a thing today...... 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 14
V Engine I'm gonna fix this thing if it kills me! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 48
Whoohoo2260 Weird thing in transmission filter 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
CarMichael Angelo If you could do one thing really well.......what would that be? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
KZGUNS This is why we can’t have nice things 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
KZGUNS Paint and Body Did a thing this weekend 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
billison Ever get yelled at for doing things the right way? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
J Looking at 94 gt for a possible project. Im very happy to get back in the swing of things finally!!! The Welcome Wagon 3
justin82 Paint and Body hey guys...two things Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
elarm1 H Pattern Is A Thing Of The Past? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 82
jrichker A Funny Thing Happened To Me On The Way To Work Weds Morning... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Reddevil91 Wtf Are These Things? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
deathb4dismount Best Thing I Ever Put In The Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 55
horse sence Crappy Repair ,getting To Be The New Thing. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
S Engine Newbie Question, What Is This Thing? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
JoeDaddy Wrap That Thing! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 100
Davedacarpainter Paint and Body Some Things I Won't Do For Money!.......well,.....maybe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
RangerJoe Changing Things Up This Season...1st Track Outing! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 112
Herb Butler What Are These Things? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
GroverDill Is It Time To Change Things Up? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
K Can I Add Things To My Car Without Affecting My Warranty? The Welcome Wagon 2
V Interior and Upholstery First Thing I Would Like To Do Is Put A Tilt Wheel In A 68 Fastback 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
S '80 Cobra Fell Into My Lap. Couple Things Got Me Stumped... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S Things I Found In My 51 Year Old Gas Tank 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
B New At This Posting Thing Need Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Three50won Abaco Maf...how Does This Thing Work? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
M Good Lord I'm Down To One Last Thing...but I Need Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
90lxcoupe Fox The Coolest Thing The Ups Man Has Ever Dropped Off Has Arrived 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
SilverS550 Making Things Purdy.... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
E Things To Look For Before Starting Car That Hasn't Run In 8 Years Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
2000xp8 List Basic Things To Know For Newb's Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
S Need A Little Help With 2 Different Things 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
rdharper02 Sanity Check Before Tearing This Thing Down 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
newedgejay Things To Look For SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Michael West Things To Replace When Rebuilding My 5.0 Ho? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
The_Grayt_1 Considering Buying An Manual 06 Gt With 59k. What Are The Things To Look For And Major Problems? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
Killa On The Hunt For 99+ Mustang Gt, But Fear 1 Thing 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
J Blown The Motor. Time For Some Things New 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
oneslowgt What Is This Thing!!!!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
stangboy Exhaust Does Powder-coating Do The Same Thing As Ceramic-coating?(headers) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
P One Thing I Hate With A Passion On The New Mustang... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 6
Mattstang04 I Bough The Headers, Now I'm Putting The Things On. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
robert912005 The Things People Do... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
1200gt Strange 10 Way Adjustable Struts - Strange Things Happening 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
oneslowgt SN95 So My Car Does This Weird Thing... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom