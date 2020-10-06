What is this worth?

africansnowowl

africansnowowl

Active Member
Apr 29, 2020
76
25
28
37
San Antonio
My engine recently lost oil pressure while I was trying to do a base idle reset in my driveway. Quickly killed the engine and determined the oil pump shaft had sheared. No damage or noises noted. Rather than fix it I just decided to pull everything and do a mod motor swap. So I've got everything pulled and have no idea what to list it for...

5.0 & T-5 out of an 87 GT. Unknown mileage, but the engine ran good and trans shifted good. All 8 cylinders had a good compression check. Just needs the oil pump. The engine is all factory, never been torn into.
Complete engine/fuel injector/O2 harnesses and new refurbished ECU (speed density)
All sensors most of which are brand new
All accessories (new PS pump)
New distributor, coil, and starter
Has stainless shorties and a 70mm TB
 

revhead347

revhead347

Just rub Vaseline all over
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,456
1,239
214
40
Acworth, GA
It's worth what someone is willing to pay for it. There's no real way to estimate the dollar value. I'd call a pull a part and see what they would charge for an engine and transmission. Used T5s are in the neighborhood of $150, and if I had to guess it's probably about the same for the engine.

Kurt
 
