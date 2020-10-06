What is this worth?

My engine recently lost oil pressure while I was trying to do a base idle reset in my driveway. Quickly killed the engine and determined the oil pump shaft had sheared. No damage or noises noted. Rather than fix it I just decided to pull everything and do a mod motor swap. So I've got everything pulled and have no idea what to list it for...



5.0 & T-5 out of an 87 GT. Unknown mileage, but the engine ran good and trans shifted good. All 8 cylinders had a good compression check. Just needs the oil pump. The engine is all factory, never been torn into.

Complete engine/fuel injector/O2 harnesses and new refurbished ECU (speed density)

All sensors most of which are brand new

All accessories (new PS pump)

New distributor, coil, and starter

Has stainless shorties and a 70mm TB