"I think my main concern with suspension right now is getting a posi diff in there. I am nervous about taking any kind of curves with the diff I have now."

It sounds like you may already have a "posi" rear end. You will be better served with a limited slip style differential. I personally have a Detroit Locker in mine, but you can probably go to something a little more "tame" and be happy with it. Lockers tend to have a "pop" or "snap" to them when they disengage while going around a curve/corner. Clutch style diffs don't tend to do that. I guess it just depends on what you want from your car in the long run.



As far as "I would like to accelerate rly fast with it...." changing your gears along with the differential change can give you the added acceleration. Since we don't know the specifics of your car, it's really hard to give you an idea where you can go from here. Again, my personal experience with my T5 equipped II, 3.55 gearing works well and gives you a pretty good balance, depending on your tire selection. I would like to say even a 3.73 gear would probably work very well, giving you a little more acceleration but sacrificing your cruising ability in comparison to the 3.55s. Tire and wheel size also play a role with this as I eluded to. The taller the tire, the more gearing you can probably tolerate, the shorter the tire the less gearing you would probably want. The best way to think about all of this is in comparison to a 10 speed bicycle. The smaller rear gear works well when you're taking off but doesn't really give you a lot of speed. The larger rear gear kinda sucks when getting started, but you can cruise fairly easily. So, in this example, the smaller gear is equivalent to something like a 4.11 where as the larger gear is equivalent to something like a 2.79. In the same respect, if your gearing was the same and the bicycle gears were equivalent to your tire size, the smaller gear, or smaller tire, will take off easily but will take some work to get going a decent speed. Likewise, the larger diameter gear/tire will take more grunt to get it moving but will move more easily the faster it is going. Confused yet? LOL!!



Anyway, I suppose first things first, find out what rear you actually have under your car. By the way you make it sound when you say that your 5 speed is basically a 4 speed is that you probably have 4.11 or higher gears. I'd concentrate on this first as it will more than likely be the most time consuming and expensive part of what you are looking to accomplish. If it has, let's say 4.11s, changing to 3.55s will regain the use of first gear. I ran 4.62s in my II for a little while and I am WAY happier with 3.55s.



As far as your brakes and vacuum and such, you can install a vacuum canister. They are designed to hold engine vacuum in reserve until you need it and are used in cases where your cam is aggressive enough that your engine doesn't produce a lot of vacuum. They aren't expensive really and fairly easy to install, you would just need some extra vacuum hose to make it work. Past that, there are a few different options if you were wanting to go to bigger brakes. This is one area of these cars that the aftermarket supplies a lot of options for, so it shouldn't be too big of a deal to find stuff for the front. The back is a little harder, but still not impossible. Again, first things first, make it work like it should and decide from there. It may just be that the booster isn't helping enough and once you're done with that you may be satisfied enough with the brakes to leave them alone for a while.



Another thing about your engine - do you know what all was installed in/on your engine? Cam specs, intake manifold, carb size, headers/manifolds, exhaust size and type, etc etc. The previous owner may not have known what the h**l they were doing and everything might be mis-matched enough to not work well together. Another thing that you may be satisfied with, depending on how they built this engine, could be as simple as an intake manifold change or correctly sizing the carburetor. Again, first on my list would be the rear end. Get that straighened out and I think everything else will seem minor afterward. Good luck!!!