Suspension Wheel alingment at home?

Gs1987GT

Gs1987GT

Active Member
Sep 25, 2019
284
88
38
MidAtlantic
Hello Gents, Good Afternoon,

I believe there were threads on this subject before. I searched with negative results.

I understand one can perform a front wheel alingment on these cars at home. I am certain I read the procedure before, but now I cannot locate that thread.

Could anyone assist please? After all the suspension rebuild work I did last year, the steer ahead adjustment is off, (crooked wheel) so I know it's out of adjustment.

I don't like others working on my car so I'd like to give this a shot if possible before I take it to an alignment shop.

Thanks
Greg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gs1987GT
Fox Questions on stock suspension rebuild.
Replies
5
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
W
Hopefully, I'm doing this right.
Replies
8
Views
262
The Welcome Wagon
Nightfire
Nightfire
N
2007 Mustang GT Cold Engine and Hesitation Problem
Replies
2
Views
570
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
McFly2
McFly2
LiquidStangs
Brakes 1979-1986 Fox Parking Brake Adjustment
Replies
1
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
64
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
Top Bottom