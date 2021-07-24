Hello Gents, Good Afternoon,



I believe there were threads on this subject before. I searched with negative results.



I understand one can perform a front wheel alingment on these cars at home. I am certain I read the procedure before, but now I cannot locate that thread.



Could anyone assist please? After all the suspension rebuild work I did last year, the steer ahead adjustment is off, (crooked wheel) so I know it's out of adjustment.



I don't like others working on my car so I'd like to give this a shot if possible before I take it to an alignment shop.



Thanks

Greg