Gs1987GT
- Sep 25, 2019
284
88
38
Hello Gents, Good Afternoon,
I believe there were threads on this subject before. I searched with negative results.
I understand one can perform a front wheel alingment on these cars at home. I am certain I read the procedure before, but now I cannot locate that thread.
Could anyone assist please? After all the suspension rebuild work I did last year, the steer ahead adjustment is off, (crooked wheel) so I know it's out of adjustment.
I don't like others working on my car so I'd like to give this a shot if possible before I take it to an alignment shop.
Thanks
Greg
