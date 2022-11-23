Wheel help for a 1994

Hi guys, recently got back to mustang ownership. the 94 GT I got has SVE wheels which I want to replace. I picked up the mustang 2000 to 2005 ford 5 spoke wheels. The SVE lugs do not work so I need to know what to buy for LUG size & taper (flat or tapered). I see american muscle has a set Black Acorn Lug Nut Kit; 3/4-Inch; Set of 20(79-14 Mustang) just want to know if these work with factory rims. I posted 2 photos the SVE wheel & the stock wheel. Thanks