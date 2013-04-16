Wheel Hub Failing Again- Opinions Please

DJ Fury
Ok about 5000 miles ago my front wheel bearings were failing. I kind of jumped the gun early and ordered 2 Moog hubs from advance which were delivered by mail from PA. Picked up 2 new hub nuts from the stealership and got everything put on. Everything was new and torqued correctly.
Within a couple of weeks I noticed my driver's side making groaning sounds again. Took it in and sure enough this hub had failed. A local Advanceauto delivered a replacement hub to my shop and everything seemed fine for another few weeks. Not even a month later I got the same symptoms of a failing hub on the drivers side again and my shop found it to be failing again.
At this point I gave up on the "Moog" wheel hubs (Moog box, National part inside) and did more digging and decided to order 2 new hubs and hub nuts from LateModelRestoration. Everything seemed good for a while.. again.
Within the last month I've developed a popping sound while the wheel is turned and stopping. Took it in again and found once again the drivers side hub is failing.
At this point I'm beginning to wonder if the Ford part (nearly 3x more expensive then any other hub anywhere) is the solution. Its worth noting that I have aftermarket wheels (17x9 FR500's with 275 nittos) and the entire suspension is basically new. Everything is aligned perfectly, new c/c plates, bumpsteer, new struts, springs.
I'm tired of throwing bearings at this problem and I'm hoping the Ford bearings solve this permanently.
Opinions?
