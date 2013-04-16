Wheel Hub Failing Again- Opinions Please

I have Bullitt #01-2951







Yes, I've been experiencing this exact same popping noise... I mean this is a fairly loud "pop" If i were to use an onomatopoeia to describe this sound it would literally be... "POP" When i'm doing any speed above 30-35 MPH, & hit my brakes pretty hard, I'd say about 60% of 2001 mustang Bullitt's max braking performance (to give an idea of how hard i'm hitting brakes when this occurs.) Suddenly, I'll hear one loud, & clear "POP" sound, but that's it. it'll only do it once every hard braking event. It's almost like I can "feel" a sudden shift in the front driver side's suspension also.... Almost like it's the strut, control arm, hub, outer tie rod, & everything connected to the suspension basically is shifting towards me.... Almost as if the suspension is "flexing towards me for some reason, after the popping sound occurs of course.... No real damage has been done from this. & No it's not near as bad as i've portrayed it. I only simply want to describe this is full detail so someone who might have the same problem will be able to tell me what's going on.... I've been a mechanic for a few years & specifically working on mustangs, most commonly the 99-04 models, so i know everthing about these cars just about. But this has through me for a loop guys.....



Any ideas?????







Btw, here are all the recent repairs/replacements in the past 6 months. (& i've VERY particular, I'm a stickler for doing things the original way, a.k.a. "The Right Way" Ford designed these cars with some flaws, but if they've been found and upgraded or updated, i've made the repair or replacement, or modification.



Here are the within 6 months recent repairs, replacements, & mods.



2x Moog Wheel bearings

2x Moog outer tie rods

Sway bar & sway bar links with new bushings as well

New Ceramic Brakes & Drilled/Slotted Rotors all the way around

2x Monroe Brand Rear Shock Absorbers / 2x Monroe Brand Rear Axle Dampers...



That's at least all of the suspension's new parts and projects....

Ford designed these cars to be within certain specs in which I respect, because the designer/creator of the car will always know what's best as far as HOW their parts should be installed at least.... Maybe not the best at picking parts or having the best ideas in mind, but as far as torquing specs go, they know what's best with the way they've designed the car, so i ALWAYS Look at the specs & i torqued every bolt idc what it is, if it's a mechanical design or part of the mechanical design of the car I find the torque specs, and torque them. All the way down to the sensor bolt's torque specs & even Pulley's torque specs... So as far as questioning whether or not I completed the installs correctly or not... Well i'd like to think there is just something else involved. I've looked everywhere online, in forums, nothing. I can't seem to find anything specific enough that i know is addressing my problem directly enough.... So i've created my own thread....



Please help me someone!!!! It has to be either the strut, or the ball joint....I would think?????? Maybe it's someone deeper in the suspension like a bushing failed.... that i can't see? cause i've checked all of the control arm's bushings but i don't see any faults.... Maybe it's the spring shifting and twisting??? Hell..................... I DON'T KNOW!!!!!!!..... HELP.....HAH!