Wheel Setup on a 1994 Sn95 GT

H

Hogsty

New Member
Apr 25, 2021
1
0
1
19
Wisconsin
Hi everyone,

I just bought a 1994 sn95 GT and am looking to buy some wheels and I'm not exactly sure what to run. I would like to run 18's as I like how they fill the space in the wheel well compared to 18's. I know the front you shouldn't go more than a 9.5 inch wheel but I'm not sure what would work in the back. Additionally for tires I want something kinda beefy but low profile that doesn't look like a balloon tire.

Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Wheel and Tire Setup
Replies
3
Views
243
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Daves_foxbody89
Wanting wider wheels
Replies
8
Views
368
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
L
Need help - Wheel Offset
Replies
6
Views
331
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Lawrencelaundry
L
G
Appropriate Front End Alignment Specs for 99 GT?
Replies
11
Views
415
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
greencody433
G
W
1966 Original Styled Wheels Purchase
Replies
1
Views
32
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom