Wheel Setup on a 1994 Sn95 GT

Hi everyone,



I just bought a 1994 sn95 GT and am looking to buy some wheels and I'm not exactly sure what to run. I would like to run 18's as I like how they fill the space in the wheel well compared to 18's. I know the front you shouldn't go more than a 9.5 inch wheel but I'm not sure what would work in the back. Additionally for tires I want something kinda beefy but low profile that doesn't look like a balloon tire.



Thanks.