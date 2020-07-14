Hey everyone doing an automatic to standard conversion on a 1993 gt w airbags and was bolting the steering column back up and started connecting all the plugs behind the steering wheel and can’t find where this plug goes. I’m pretty sure it was plugged in when I was doing the disassemble. Maybe it’s stuck up on the steering column somewhere. Any tips or a picture of where the other end is at/comes from would be great. Also if you guys know what it powers would be awesome to know as well. Thank you guys.