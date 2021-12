I have a 93 coupe with a 306 and an on3 turbo. I have an AOD with an edge 2500 stall converter and am considering a manual valve body. I want more control over my shifts without doing a 5 speed swap. I have done that swap a million times, I just don't want to do it this time. My car is 100% street and I drive it 2 or 3 times a week. Any experiences to share?



Thanks