Why is this happening?

Triniboy
New Member
-
- May 5, 2021
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 53
I keep getting the sam error every time i try to open an attachment someone has posted. Can anyone tell me why?
I have confirmed my email and membership. Just not sure why I don't have permission to open a file on the forum.
Thanks
Oops! We ran into some problems.You do not have permission to view this page or perform this action.
I have confirmed my email and membership. Just not sure why I don't have permission to open a file on the forum.
Thanks