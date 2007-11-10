Will 99-04 seats fit in a fox body?

fanopj1
Just wondering if 99-04 seats fit in a fox body mustang and what is needed to make them fit? Is it just a bolt on using the fox body seat brackets or is it more involved? Any help would be great. Thanks
