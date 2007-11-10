Will 99-04 seats fit in a fox body?

Just wondering if 99-04 seats fit in a fox body mustang and what is needed to make them fit? Is it just a bolt on using the fox body seat brackets or is it more involved? Any help would be great. Thanks
 

They fit perfect, sit a little high. If you use the fox tracks you need longer bolts and washers to bolt them on but they work and fit perfect. I have 01 Leather seats in my 89. Should be replaced soon though!
 
They bolt directly in. No "Fox tracks" needed, just a little creative wiring needed to get all of the power functions working.

Had a set of 04 GT cloth seats in my 93 for a little while. Exactly as said, they sit high and they bolt in. I'm 6'8 (well almost) and found that they sit TOO high, dealt with it for about 4 months and couldn't take it no more. Sold them to another mustang'er locally and put my LX FOX seats back in. Couple days later a set of '09 GT seats popped up locally for less than what I had in the 04 seats so I bought them, removed the cloth and foam, cleaned the cloth up and steamed the foam, repaired it the best I could (I'm not an upholstery expert by no means), and test fit. Liked! The factory tracks really are no good for a fox body, so I used fox body tracks (manual) and bolted the fox tracks to the 09 seats then bolted them into the car. MUCH better, I mean 1000x better than the 04 seats were, and gosh has to be 1,000,000 times better than the fox seats. So good, I'm considering finding another set for my '92 GT.
 
