I'm researching a coyote swap into an SN95. I know Power By The Hour and LMR both make solution kits for the engine but my question is transmissions. Will the 10R80/6R80 fit without modifying the SN95's 4R70W transmission tunnel? If so is there a solution for transmission mount or does one need to be fabricated? And what are the options for shifters? Any information would be helpful. Thanks.