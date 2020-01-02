Wiring questions; can you help?

I have built a 1929 Ford pickup. I built it with Mazda Miata subframes and running gear. The 117 hp / 100 ft/lb of torque were not enough to push the boxy pickup through the air beyond 55 mph.

I am now installing a 2.3 turbo from an 85 Mustang. I was doing some research and found this site and a discussion regarding wiring.

Question, do I have to wire the fuel pump through the fuel pump relay and why if so?

I have found some wiring diagrams and do have the factory diagrams that are hard to see at age 74. I do understand wiring and can read diagrams well. But the Miata install I had an entire carton salvage parts from but with this SVO I only have the engine, turbo etc. good thing is, I have a friend 2 miles from my house that has 15 to 20 Mustangs and several SVO s in his back 40.....parts everywhere.

I want to simplify the wiring as much as possible and not use anymore relays and other gadgets than I have to. There will be no heater, air door locks, no radio and on. Just an old Ford pickup that I want to run as well as possible.

Thanks for any guidance. This is my first SVO and I am learning fast.