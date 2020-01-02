Wiring questions; can you help?

I have built a 1929 Ford pickup. I built it with Mazda Miata subframes and running gear. The 117 hp / 100 ft/lb of torque were not enough to push the boxy pickup through the air beyond 55 mph.
I am now installing a 2.3 turbo from an 85 Mustang. I was doing some research and found this site and a discussion regarding wiring.
Question, do I have to wire the fuel pump through the fuel pump relay and why if so?
I have found some wiring diagrams and do have the factory diagrams that are hard to see at age 74. I do understand wiring and can read diagrams well. But the Miata install I had an entire carton salvage parts from but with this SVO I only have the engine, turbo etc. good thing is, I have a friend 2 miles from my house that has 15 to 20 Mustangs and several SVO s in his back 40.....parts everywhere.
I want to simplify the wiring as much as possible and not use anymore relays and other gadgets than I have to. There will be no heater, air door locks, no radio and on. Just an old Ford pickup that I want to run as well as possible.
Thanks for any guidance. This is my first SVO and I am learning fast.
 

The computer controls the fuel pump through the relay. The relay carries the electrical load of the fuel pump. The computer grounds the relay to prime the pump before cranking.

You don't have to use the factory relay or wiring. I'd still recommend using a relay and a suitable fuse. The 85 svo is fuel injected....I think. A bunch of the technical stuff is also shared with the volvo 240 turbo of around the same time.
 
