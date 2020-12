This will be the beginning of the new thread, maybe I’ll do things again now.Link to the old thread: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...oupe-welding-holes-in-my-rear.892774/page-304 Link to the Cliff notes edition of the old thread: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/83-t-top-coupe-cliff-notes-edition.900362/