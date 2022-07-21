Ultimate 5-lug swap thread - new/updated

This thread is a work in progress and will remain locked until completion. This may take some time. When done, it will be stuck at the top of the forum

Wanted to make a new thread to replace the old thread which has info scattered around in many posts. Hoping to consolidate this down and make it more simple. Old thread can be found here.

www.stangnet.com

Brakes - The Ultimate 4-lug/5-lug Brake Conversion/upgrade Thread

Starting this thread with the hopes of reducing the number of 5-lug or general brake upgrade threads that have been appearing on the forums since most of the major brake conversion sites have gone down. This thread will be strictly informational, and any off-topic banter or user specific...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com


Table of Contents

Post#/Topic
  1. General Overview/contents (this post)
  2. Fox spindle 5-lug swap rotors
  3. Calipers
  4. Master Cylinders
  5. Boosters
  6. 94-98 GT/V6 Brakes (single piston fronts)
  7. 99-04 GT/V6 Brakes (dual-piston fronts)
  8. 94-98/99-04 Cobra brakes
  9. 84-86 SVO & 84-90 Lincoln
  10. 91-92 Lincoln rear disk
  11. ATS Brembo/Taurus 43mm swap
  12. Parking Brake Cables/Handle modifications
  13. Proportioning valve/3-2 conversion
  14. Wheels
  15. 4-lug rear disk
  16. Fox length, vs Sn95 length rear axles
  17. 94-95 vs 96-04 Spindle
 
Calipers

Now, the list of the calipers and their piston area sizes.

FRONTS

87-93 60mm calipers
-2827mm^2
-5654mm^2 for 2 calipers

SVO calipers: 73mm piston
-4185mm^2 each piston
-8370mm^2 for 2calipers

99-04 GT Front : 44.5mm pistons
-1555mm^2 each piston
-6220mm^2 for 2 calipers

99-04 COBRA 40.5mm pistons
-1288mm^2 each piston
-5152mm^2 for 2 calipers

94-98 COBRA 38mm pistons
-1134mm^2 each piston
-4536mm^2 for 2 calipers

94-98 GT/V6 calipers : 66mm piston
-3421mm^2 each piston
-6842mm^2 for 2 calipers

2000 Cobra R Front 36mm/40mm pistons
-2275mm^2 each caliper
-4550mm^2 for 2 calipers

GM C5/C6 front caliper 40.5mm/40.5mm pistons
-2576.5mm^2 for each caliper
-5153mm^2 for 2 calipers

GM ATS/XTS Brembo caliper 42mm x4 piston
-2771mm^2 for each caliper
-5542mm^2 for both fronts

Baer T4 Front caliper (44.45mm x2 pistons, 34.93mm x2 pistons)
-2511mm^2 for each caliper
-5022mm^2 for both fronts

(note, opposing piston, fixed calipers only get one side of the caliper factored in for surface area)




REAR

SVO REAR calipers: 54mm piston
-2290mm^2 each piston
-4580mm^2 for 2 calipers

94-04 rear calipers all : 38mm pistons
-1134mm^2
-2268mm^2 for 2 calipers

93-97 Taurus rear caliper (Must use SN95 abutments): 43mm piston
1452mm^2
2904mm^2 for 2 calipers

Grand Marquis Rear Calipers: 46mm piston
-1662mm^2
-3324mm^2 for 2 calipers

1993 Cobra/Mark7/T-bird 45mm rear calipers
-1590mm^2
-3180mm^2 for 2 calipers


If you want me to add any calipers..PM me


Top number is the area of each individual piston. Bottom number is all the pistons added up x 2 calipers. So simply add the bottom number from a set of front calipers, to the bottom number to a set of rear calipers and that is your total slave piston area in MM. Now divide that by the area of the master cylinder in MM^2 and you get your ratio.

The higher the ratio (17:1, 18:1, etc), the softer your pedal will be. The lower the ratio (11:1, 12:1) the harder the pedal will be. Now, if you elect to retain the stock Fox booster, you'll want a higher ratio number to compensate for the lact of assist. If you are lucky enough to run hydroboost, you can find that the extra assist allows you to use a ratio in the lower end of the range. Typically most of the factory setups fall in the 13:1 - 17:1 range (4-wheel disk). Again, i stress to research what other people are using and use this formula simply as a guide.


A lot of guys choose to simply upgrade the front brakes only, and run 5-lug drums. Which MC should they use? Well, compare the piston area sizes of the calipers you choose with those of the stock 60mm calipers, which offers a total area of 5654mm^2. If you increase the caliper size, you increase the piston area which in turn lowers the ratio since the MC has not changed. As a result, your pedal will be softer.

99-04 GT Front : 44.5mm pistons
-6220mm^2 x2 calipers

87-93 60mm calipers
-5654mm^2 x 2 calipers

99-04 COBRA 40.5mm pistons
-5152mm^2 x2 calipers

Depending on which direction you go, your pedal will be slightly harder or softer. In the above example, going with the 99=04 GT front calipers will make your pedal slightly softer due to the increase in piston area. While going with the 99-04 Cobra calipers will result in a slightly harder pedal due to the decrease in piston area. In this example, one may consider to compensate for the slightly harder pedal, by upgrading to a 1993 Cobra/94-95 SN95 booster.

Another common modification is to add 73mm calipers to a stock brake setup. Here you can see why this is bad.

87-93 60mm calipers
-5654mm^2 x 2 calipers

SVO calipers: 73mm piston
-8370mm^2 x2 calipers

As you can see, the caliper piston area is dramatically increased and will result in a solfter brake pedal. The danger here goes back to the lever example. Make the lever longer, and it will soon reach a point where you can't reach it because the stroke is so long. Same here. Since the caliper area increased, it makes the MC bore appear mathematically smaller when you calculate out the ratio. As a result, you run the risk of running out of brake travel to properly operate the pedal. In this situation, you may want to consider upsizing to one of the MC's listed above.

Hopefully this eductated you a bit on MC's and allows you to select the right one for your application


ALso, the brake pedal ration in the Fox cars is 3.5:1 in vacuum boosted operations. I beleive this to be true of 1987+ Mustangs. If converting to manual brakes, one needs to take into account the pedal ratio. Some kits out there modify the brake pedal ratio to compensate for the lack of assist. I suggest you research this as well as I beleive most of the manual brake kits out there make use of the 7/8" MC listed above as well as a different brake pedal ratio....just a heads up.


DISCLAIMER: The info provided is to the best of my knowlegde factual and accurate, but i make no garantees. Any info posted here is simply a guide for you to make an educated decision on your own. I claim no responsibility if you don't research properly and take your car up to 100MPH before testing the brakes out. Use at your own risk.

EDIT: Resource

Piston Area Calculator | Total Brake Caliper Piston Area

Calculator for Automotive and Racing Brake Systems, Master Cylinders, Brake Bias, Piston Area, CG Height, Weight Transfer, Pedal Stroke and Maximum Deceleration
brakepower.com brakepower.com
 
Master Cylinder

Brake hydraulics work similarly to the principles of leverage. You have the Master Cylinder, and the Slave Cylinders. The ratio between the two determines pedal effort. Easiest way to explain why you need to change your MC is to think of a lever. Say you have a fulcrum, a long lever and 500 pounds. We all learned in 1st grade the closer you move the fulcrum to the weight, the easier it is to lift the weight. This is equivalent to a smaller bore MC. The smaller the MC bore, the easier it is to operate the brakes (softer the pedal). Of course, a side effect is that now your lever is longer. The closer you move the fulcrum to the weight, the longer your stroke is to lift the weight. There will be a point where you simply cannont reach the lever, so you are unable to lift it. This is equivalent to decreasing the bore size of the MC so much that you can't operate the actual brake to MAX braking effort. The key here is to find a bore size that is small enough to reduce the work effort, but big enough that it will allow the brake to work to max potential.

Here are some of the more common Fox/Sn95 master cylinders

87-93 fox - 21mm bore = 346mm^2
79-81 Fox (power brakes) = 7/8in = 22.2mm = 387mm^2
15/16 CObra = 23.8mm = 445mm^2
1" Cobra= 25.4mm = 507mm^2
1" 99-04 V6 - 25.4mm = 507mm^2
1 1/16" GT/v6 = 26.98mm = 572mm^2
1 1/8" SVO = 28.5mm = 638mm^2

Final number is the bore area in millimeters squared.

79-86 Mustangs used SAE threading for the brake line fitting sizes. 87-04 Mustangs used metric. Maximum Motorsports sells 3-2 conversions for these master cylinders here. This will be covered as well in post #13

 
Booster

When should you use a different booster??

Easy answer is to simply look at what Ford did. When they put rear disks on the back of the Cobra, they upgraded the booster. All the vac boosted SN95's use a larger booster as well...so someone at Ford has determined a safe passenger car should use the upgraded booster. If you are running SN95 brakes all around, why not run the SN95 booster as well?

Options?? Either the 1993 Cobra Booster, or the 1994-1995 Sn95 booster. They are ALL 205mm tandem boosters, the main difference is the 1993 cobra booster uses the fox firewall bolt pattern and thread while the SN95 booster has a lug moved slightly and metric bolts. If you are buying new, get the 1993 Cobra booster if you can find one. If you look used, you can get 94-95 V6 boosters dirt cheap. Just be aware that you are using 14-year old used parts. If the MC was leaking at any point, there may be a good chance the booster is bad. The differences between SN95 v6, GT, and Cobra are negligible, so don't sweat using a V6 booster at all. For installation techniques, search the forums.

If you decide to retain the stock fox booster for whatever reason, at least make sure you are running the 87-93 Booster. To compensate for the lack of assist, you will want to run a slightly smaller bore MC as well. (more on that later). A 1/16" reduction from the recommended MC for a particular brake setup will result in a slightly softer pedal, with more pedal stroke. This increase in mechanical advantage will compensate for less vac assist.

Another option is to convert to Hydroboost like the 96+ V8 modular cars. It offers more assist than a vac booster, so you can run a slightly larger bore MC to compensate.


Please note: While manual brake options are also available, this thread will not be going into specific detail on these.
 
94-95 vs 96-04 Spindle

There is a slight difference between the available SN95 spindles. The idea spindles to get in most cases is the 1994-1994 spindle. These are easily identified by a curved tie rod end and feature an F4Z7/F4Z8 or an F5Z7/F5Z8 part number

1658415058375.png



Maximum motorsports has a number of tech articles here on spindle differences, and why you should choose the 94-95 spindle over the 96-04 spindle


To sum up the above

The steering arm of the 96+ spindle is 1.02" (26mm) lower than the 94-95 spindle
94-95 spindles increase front track by 0.120" (3.1mm) per side
96-04 spindles increase front track by 0.320" (8.1mm) per side
Since Sn95 spindles were designed for a car with longer control arms, they cause the camber settings to become more positive. 94-95 spindles will add 1.7 degrees of positive camber, and 96-04 spindles will add 1.3 degrees. Because of this, a good set of aftermarket caster/camber plates is recommended.


Ultimately, the reason to avoid 96+ spindles on a fox car with a stock K-member is due to the lowering of the tie rod arm on the spindle. On the 96+ cars, Ford lowered the steering rack down slightly for the 4.6L engine and compensated by dropping the tie rod mounts on the spindle down to match. If you put a set of 96+ spindles on a fox with stock K-member and the rack positioned higher in it's typical location, you will not be able to adjust the bumpsteer properly since the spindle tie rod mount and the steering rack's tie rod end would both need to occupy the same physical space. As a result, you will always have some degree of bumpsteer.
 
