‘86 Fox Door Upgrade

Willybill32
Active Member
-
- Jul 16, 2019
-
- 77
-
- 40
-
- 28
My ‘86 GT is ready for paint, but both doors and the hatch have some rust. The painter asked me to find some replacement rust-free doors and a hatch, which I’ve done. The original doors had roll-up windows and manual locks, but the replacement doors have power windows and locks, though I suspect much of the original motors and controls would need replacement. How difficult would it be to set the car up to work with the power windows and locks?