01 Cobra low speed & intermittant wipers not working

Hey all. I have a 2001 Mustang Cobra. Just swapped everything over to a new SN95 body and cannot get my low speed or intermittent wipers working. High speed works fine. I've changed the GEM, the run/park relay, the Hi/Low relay and swapped out the multi-function switch with a known working switch. Wires at motor are BK, BK/PK, DG, DB/OG and WH. I ran the YE/WH wire to ground (picked it up at pin 1 of run/park relay) with key on as suggested from another post and low speed wiper came on and was unaffected by the multi-function switch position. At the motor I verified ground at the BK, ACC (+) at the DG and (+) power at WH when hi speed wipers are on, which was probably redundant because the hi speed wipers work fine. I was getting nothing at the DB/OG with the low or intermittent on at the switch, which I think is the power for the low speed wiper. Not sure what the BK/PK is supposed to be (ground from GEM? power from GEM?). The washer pump works, as does the mist wipe when you engage the washer. I did install a new radio system, which I hear shares ground with the GEM, but I was careful to clean up and tighten all grounds on the dash frame. Plus the GEM is functioning for all other tasks. Any other troubleshooting tests I can run to zero in? Much appreciated.