01 Gt won't hold Freon

Jan 2, 2019
I have a 2001 mustang gt that while trying to add Freon it will get cold thru the vents for about 20 seconds then the compressor kicks out the Freon out of relief valve to where it is hot again. I got it to where it was cold and took the Freon off and it was cold for about 3 mins idling then compressor kicked Freon out again out of relief valve. I’ve changed liquid line with orfice tube. Pressure relieve valve on compressor, high pressure discharge hose, accumulator, and condenser has been changed as well. Have any of you all had a problem like/or similar to this ? Thanks!
 

