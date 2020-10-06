01 running rich

So about 2 months ago i bought this car that i felt was a steal for the price. 01 gt with longtubes, o/r x pipe, CAI, act clutch (it was an auto but was swapped to a tr3650) steeda tri ax, flowmaster cat back, sct tuner, lowered with eibach springs. The engine is rebuilt with heads from 2010 crown vic that were milled .010. New timing chain with billet chain guides and new tensioners (have paperwork for everything listed). Now that i listed everything done to the car on to my issue. The car is running rich, i dont have a a/f guage BUT i can defines smell the gas in the exhaust, iv checked plugs and changed them because they were fouled, about a week later they were fouled again and smelled like gas, all 8 plugs looked the same and about 6 smelled of fuel. Iv put a fuel pressure guage (MAC if that matters) and at idle its steady around 37-40 psi. Iv tried using the tuner to read fp while driving but it only gives me an option for FPDC. LTFT seems to be adding fuel when driving tho. It can go from 1.3% to about 1.8% while driving. So my understanding is the pcm is adding fuel based on the parameters it sees. There is no CEL light and the car runs kinda sluggish. Iv been thinking that timing is where my issue is at, because of the milled heads and the fact that the tuner only has provisions for 87 and 93 octane and we only have 86 and 91. Iv tried both tunes with 86, 88, and 91 Octane and have had similar results. Would anybody care to help me out in figuring this out? Again i want to say timing is my issue but even tho i have done a lot of research i cant figure out which way to go with it or what to change since there is settings for global spark, spark 2k-4k and 4k-6k and WOT.