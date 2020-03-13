02’ Mustang GT flutter like sound

T

trlps_

New Member
Feb 25, 2020
Houston
Hello, so I noticed on my way home from work this morning a flutter like sound coming from the drivers side of the motor. Sounds like a big vacuum leak or massive leak of air when I give it gas. Kind of sounds like a loud hissing noise, almost like a loud fluttering noise but can’t tell if it’s a vacuum leak or something else. Checked the oil and it was low, so I went ahead and added more for the time being, sounded a little better but still sounds like massive amounts of air being let out when giving gas and somewhat when even just at an idle. Anybody have any ideas as to what it could be? Thanks in advance
 
