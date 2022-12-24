I'm new to this 4.6 game and I'd love some input on the mod list so far. We got this 02 GT 5 speed last month and it already had long tubes, a catted H-pipe, cat back exhaust, 3.73 gears, a TKO500 trans with a stiff clutch and a nice shifter. I just installed a Steeda under drive pulley set and I've got an Accufab 75 mm plenum coming but I'm undecided about the throttle body. I also have an SR cold air system to install. No FI in the future but I know a tune will compliment the list to make it a nice, fun weekend car. So, they have VMS throttle bodies on eBay for $68, are they any good and opinions on the mods and on a tune are welcome too. Thanks.