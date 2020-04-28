'03 Convertible top stuck

'03 GT Convertible! My top has been really sluggish lately and just today stopped working at all-no sound coming from it, no movement when pushing the button to go back up (Yeah, it's stuck down right now). I imagine this may be due to the common issue of being low on hydraulic fluid, I filled this up due to a very slow top when I first bought it back in June of '19. My question is more if this is the issue, does that mean there is a leak somewhere? Should I be replacing parts of the hydraulic system so I don't have to deal with this again in just 6 more months?