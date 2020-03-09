07 Mustang GT

SaviorOneZero
Hi all,
Long time lurker / first time poster.
Back in 2007 I bought myself a P3 Windveil Blue with beige interior car that #208 of 1419 made in this configuration in 2007. It was the premium package with 17" bullet rims, rolled tip dual exhaust, hood scoop, shaker 500 and MyColor dash display.
13 years and 36000 miles later I've still got it
Over the years I've done various things to it:
These last few weeks I've been going through the parts sitting around in my garage and figuring out what I can install myself, what I will need some advice on and what I will need someone to install for me. My plans for the year are get the lowering springs installed, get new wheels / tires, get the rear bumper repainted, fix the drivers side door card and then focus on something big like a body kit.
I'm really enjoying getting my hands dirty with the car again and am excited to back in a forum community where I can get advice and input on what to do next.
Thanks!
