07 Mustang GT

Matte black superstripe stripe kit

Center fog light grill

Stubby radio antenna

3d Carbon Boy Racer spoiler

Axle-back Borla Stinger (aggressive) dual exhausts

Pypes off road x-pipe

Pypes high performance cats, converts x-pipe to street legal

C&L Racer Intake

PowerAid Throttle Body Space

Brenspeed 93 octane tune

Blue LED interior lights

Black gas gap

Steeda strut brace

LED headlight / fog lights

Front bumper lip kit

Fog / tail light tinted

Sequential taillights

Hi all,Long time lurker / first time poster.Back in 2007 I bought myself a P3 Windveil Blue with beige interior car that #208 of 1419 made in this configuration in 2007. It was the premium package with 17" bullet rims, rolled tip dual exhaust, hood scoop, shaker 500 and MyColor dash display.13 years and 36000 miles later I've still got itOver the years I've done various things to it:But after a family and house and putting less than 200 miles a year on the car my interest in it was limited, when you combine this with the parts that need replacing / painting / etc. I had reached the point of thinking about selling itThese last few weeks I've been going through the parts sitting around in my garage and figuring out what I can install myself, what I will need some advice on and what I will need someone to install for me. My plans for the year are get the lowering springs installed, get new wheels / tires, get the rear bumper repainted, fix the drivers side door card and then focus on something big like a body kit.I'm really enjoying getting my hands dirty with the car again and am excited to back in a forum community where I can get advice and input on what to do next.Thanks!