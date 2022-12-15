08 windows not working at all

W

whitehairdude

New Member
Feb 15, 2019
4
0
1
New to me 08 gt . Car is a nightmare due to motor swap with supercharger and no idea what really has been done. On that note! The driver window is down and will not operate. The passenger side is up and the automatic drop and roll back up feature works but it will neither roll up or down either with neither switch. I’ve checked the fuses I have read about to check. No noise no nothing ! I don’t understand how the passenger side can drop when you open the door but not operate! The driver I have no idea as it was and still is down since I got it! Help!!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Electrical 90 Vert Passenger side window wont work- motor is good
Replies
2
Views
398
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blackpony_gt
B
C
Electrical 90LX Power Window Problems, Passenger Side wont roll down
Replies
0
Views
354
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
cturboaddict
C
Star827
Driver Side Window Problems 1987 GT
Replies
13
Views
758
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mattys91gt
mattys91gt
H
Quarter Window Replacement
Replies
31
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
C
Electrical Temp and alt gauge not working
Replies
2
Views
320
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu