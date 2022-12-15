08 windows not working at all

New to me 08 gt . Car is a nightmare due to motor swap with supercharger and no idea what really has been done. On that note! The driver window is down and will not operate. The passenger side is up and the automatic drop and roll back up feature works but it will neither roll up or down either with neither switch. I’ve checked the fuses I have read about to check. No noise no nothing ! I don’t understand how the passenger side can drop when you open the door but not operate! The driver I have no idea as it was and still is down since I got it! Help!!