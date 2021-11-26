1 7/8 Header to 3 inch review (Fit, sound and such).

Driver460sz
Current setup is too small for my application. Was told by some in the car world a 1 7/8 or 2 to a 3 inch exhaust would be much better. Just wondering who has what and what seems to fit the best.
Worries are the steering shaft as I have a 427 stroker in it (351w block) and exhaust over the axle and tire clearance.
Thanks for the feedback and suggestions.
