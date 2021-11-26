1 7/8 Header to 3 inch review (Fit, sound and such).

Driver460sz

Driver460sz

Active Member
Jan 14, 2019
New Hampshire
Current setup is too small for my application. Was told by some in the car world a 1 7/8 or 2 to a 3 inch exhaust would be much better. Just wondering who has what and what seems to fit the best.

Worries are the steering shaft as I have a 427 stroker in it (351w block) and exhaust over the axle and tire clearance.

Thanks for the feedback and suggestions.
 

