10,000 crazy mf’ers…all in one place…..for a week

On Thursday next week, The Monster, The LJK, and me will make the 5 hour drive to Gulfport MS. As of this writing, there are over 8050 cars pre-registered, with an anticipated 2000 additional participants expected to register after the event officially starts this Monday. Open to domestic cars from 1989 and earlier, the influx of old assed American automobiles has got to be one of the largest pilgrimages that occur in the US annually.



I have been waiting on this show all year now. To say I’m getting all frothy about the drive, the event, the vacation, and the fun that will come simply as a result of me sitting and talking to spectators over the three days I’ll be down there it an understatemen.



This is one of the best all brand/all year events to happen in the country.



And…it’s spread across 5-6 gulf coast Mississippi cities ( Great food) …along the gulf coast in Early October…( perfect weather) Usually set under 200 year old Spanish oaks ( Shade trees that drop acorns on the cars all through the event)…It’s the best damn show you’ll ever go to.



Mustang week by comparison….is weak.