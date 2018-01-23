SOLD 15-17 Mustang Gt Procharger Kit

I am selling my upgraded Procharger H.O. kit for a 2015 through 2017 Mustang GT. It is a tuner kit, so you will be on your own to get a tune, but it has the D1SC with helical cut gears, a stage 2 intercooler, and big red race valve. It's configured with a 4" pulley which is good for 11psi on an otherwise stock motor... I was seeing around 9.5 to 10 psi through longtubes and full 3" exhaust. The kit includes ID1000 injectors, VMP BAP, Lund's Boost+ Box (registers vac/boost with Lund's nGauge), and a gatorback belt. The kit costs around $7125 without the belt and boost box through Team Beefcake Racing's website. I am asking $5500 for everything.

I already took it off my car and it's sitting in my garage awaiting a new home. I am located in Las Vegas, NV.

Pics will be loaded when I get home from work.
 

Pics as promised
 

Noobz347 said:
Smells like a PCS. :O_o:
Nah... I've only been back stateside for a little over a year following a non-vol short... I think I am safe for a little while.

The reason I'm selling the blower is because a nice young Airman decided to take a left hand turn from the center lane. Unfortunately, I was in the left lane traveling next to her (not in her blind spot either... she just didn't look). She took out my fender, door, rocker, part of the quarter panel, and my passenger side rear suspension. After her insurance paid to 'fix' my car, it was making odd sounds while driving (passenger door buzzing, rear suspension creaking, and it made a god-awful popping noise when I jacked it up) and some of the panel alignment wasn't perfect. So, I pulled the blower and traded the car in on a GT350. I considered putting the kit on this one, but I don't want to risk injuring this Voodoo motor. The payment alone killed all of my extra 'play money', there is NO WAY I could afford to replace that engine.

So... I'm selling the kit. I'm going to put some of the recouped funds towards tint, a resonator delete, MGW, and use the rest to pay off some debt.
 
usaf_branham said:
I am selling my upgraded Procharger H.O. kit for a 2015 through 2017 Mustang GT. It is a tuner kit, so you will be on your own to get a tune, but it has the D1SC with helical cut gears, a stage 2 intercooler, and big red race valve. It's configured with a 4" pulley which is good for 11psi on an otherwise stock motor... I was seeing around 9.5 to 10 psi through longtubes and full 3" exhaust. The kit includes ID1000 injectors, VMP BAP, Lund's Boost+ Box (registers vac/boost with Lund's nGauge), and a gatorback belt. The kit costs around $7125 without the belt and boost box through Team Beefcake Racing's website. I am asking $5500 for everything.

I already took it off my car and it's sitting in my garage awaiting a new home. I am located in Las Vegas, NV.

Pics will be loaded when I get home from work
Hello Sir,

Is this kit still available?
 
