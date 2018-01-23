Nah... I've only been back stateside for a little over a year following a non-vol short... I think I am safe for a little while.The reason I'm selling the blower is because a nice young Airman decided to take a left hand turn from the center lane. Unfortunately, I was in the left lane traveling next to her (not in her blind spot either... she just didn't look). She took out my fender, door, rocker, part of the quarter panel, and my passenger side rear suspension. After her insurance paid to 'fix' my car, it was making odd sounds while driving (passenger door buzzing, rear suspension creaking, and it made a god-awful popping noise when I jacked it up) and some of the panel alignment wasn't perfect. So, I pulled the blower and traded the car in on a GT350. I considered putting the kit on this one, but I don't want to risk injuring this Voodoo motor. The payment alone killed all of my extra 'play money', there is NO WAY I could afford to replace that engine.So... I'm selling the kit. I'm going to put some of the recouped funds towards tint, a resonator delete, MGW, and use the rest to pay off some debt.