Oct 30, 2008
- 927
- 134
- 84
I am selling my upgraded Procharger H.O. kit for a 2015 through 2017 Mustang GT. It is a tuner kit, so you will be on your own to get a tune, but it has the D1SC with helical cut gears, a stage 2 intercooler, and big red race valve. It's configured with a 4" pulley which is good for 11psi on an otherwise stock motor... I was seeing around 9.5 to 10 psi through longtubes and full 3" exhaust. The kit includes ID1000 injectors, VMP BAP, Lund's Boost+ Box (registers vac/boost with Lund's nGauge), and a gatorback belt. The kit costs around $7125 without the belt and boost box through Team Beefcake Racing's website. I am asking $5500 for everything.
I already took it off my car and it's sitting in my garage awaiting a new home. I am located in Las Vegas, NV.
Pics will be loaded when I get home from work.
