1900 rpm at first idle/first start 88GT

Hello, this is my first time on this forum and site so i really dont know if im

doing this right. i want to learn most importantly but here’s where im getting stuck on,

I have an 88 GT 5speed hatchback, been doing a restoration on it, but most importantly the engine. went from a bone stock 302, to rebuilding the bottom end, new bearings, rods and flattop pistons with valve reliefs, E303 cam, added GT40 3 bar heads, cobra intake, 70mm tb, egr and smog delete, 24# injectors, along with shorty equal length headers and catted x pipe and well the main sauce which is the megasquirt 2 with innovate wideband. i got it all set up and running, have it at 12 degrees base timing, got the preloaded map adjusted to the initial specs needed to start the vehicle and boom! it idles at 1900-2100 rpm cold start and stays there at closed loop idle as well. i also noticed it sort of stumbles in a way while in 12 degrees base timing so i adjusted to 20 and it smooths out really good, but still idles at 2000 rpm. ive been playing around with tuner studio to get it to idle correctly but for the life of me i cannot correct the idle and im

pretty much stuck. also car will stall as soon as it fired until i switched the iac setting from “inverted” to “normal”. my question is, am i overlooking anything or did i do something wrong? i really dont know what else to do, im a newbie when it comes to tuner studio :/ any help is greatly appreciated, thank you guys!