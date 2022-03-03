1900 rpm at first idle/first start 88GT

E

elamorwey

New Member
Mar 1, 2022
1
0
0
22
Texas
Hello, this is my first time on this forum and site so i really dont know if im
doing this right. i want to learn most importantly but here’s where im getting stuck on,
I have an 88 GT 5speed hatchback, been doing a restoration on it, but most importantly the engine. went from a bone stock 302, to rebuilding the bottom end, new bearings, rods and flattop pistons with valve reliefs, E303 cam, added GT40 3 bar heads, cobra intake, 70mm tb, egr and smog delete, 24# injectors, along with shorty equal length headers and catted x pipe and well the main sauce which is the megasquirt 2 with innovate wideband. i got it all set up and running, have it at 12 degrees base timing, got the preloaded map adjusted to the initial specs needed to start the vehicle and boom! it idles at 1900-2100 rpm cold start and stays there at closed loop idle as well. i also noticed it sort of stumbles in a way while in 12 degrees base timing so i adjusted to 20 and it smooths out really good, but still idles at 2000 rpm. ive been playing around with tuner studio to get it to idle correctly but for the life of me i cannot correct the idle and im
pretty much stuck. also car will stall as soon as it fired until i switched the iac setting from “inverted” to “normal”. my question is, am i overlooking anything or did i do something wrong? i really dont know what else to do, im a newbie when it comes to tuner studio :/ any help is greatly appreciated, thank you guys!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
95 GT mspnp2 help
Replies
2
Views
187
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Jredsmustang91
J
T
Megasquirt Help!
Replies
24
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
TheYac
T
J
New to Megasquirt on '90 5.0, having setup issues
Replies
5
Views
619
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Jaybal80
J
DemonGT
MS First start
Replies
50
Views
3K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
DemonGT
DemonGT
R82148V
Engine Idle issue - Possible Vac leak - canister purge valve?
Replies
21
Views
302
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
R82148V
R82148V
Top Bottom