1966 manual uninteresting RNP. Modify stock column or new?

I found a uninteresting rnp for my 1966 roller. I have a ‘65 parts car and an old column to work with. My question is, do I re build my old column or just buy a new on that I do not have to cut down to work with my newish rack n pinion? I have seen some columns on line for $200ish and the ididit for $500-$600. Not really wanting to spend $600. However, I do not want to end up with problems and a loose steering column. If I rebuild my old setup, I need new bearings and a signal switch. Not to mention the time it takes to sand and clean th old tube. Any advice wo be helpful