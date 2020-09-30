I figured I do a progress thread for funsies.So, me and my dad got a really nice, original 1967 Ford Mustang coupe with the 200 ci inline-6 for about 10k back in may. It spent most of June in the shed due to the RMV not allowing non-essential vehicles to be registered during COVID-19.During its time in the garage, we ordered a Kicker PXiBT 50.2 since the AM radio didn’t work (also who even wants to listen to AM in 2020? Certainly not me). We set up the receiver and wired up the speakers. With a few hiccups, we were able to get all 4 speakers working and have the Bluetooth connect to our phones perfectly. By July, it’s already been on the road and we picked up some chrome, 4-lug, 14”, Cragar Mags off Facebook marketplace for 200 bucks. Came with all four tires, rotated, and only with 8,000 miles on each (The tires put the width up from 175mm to 195mm).We also found out the speedo was off, it’d read 33, but we’re going 43. It’d read 50, but we’re going 70, you get the deal. We’re gonna fix that eventuallyIt has stayed like this for quite a while until the front end started to squeak on bumps. We figured out it was the bushings and planned to replace them. We had brought it to our local mechanic to confirm the problem and he said we were correct about the bushings, but there was an oil leak, a transmission leak, and the shocks were getting too soft. No big deal, we though, so we ordered new parts online and we just sent the car to the mechanic today to have him put on the parts.And to finish this off, we ordered a Pertronix Electronic ignition igniter to help the car with its hesitation.(we also put on other small things but are they really important?)