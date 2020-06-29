1967 transmission dylema

ElMany
Hi. i´m new in the world of mustangs, so here is my dylema. I have received a 1967 mustang with all the original ford 200 6i engine and driveshaft. But the transmission is the 3 speed automatic. I was thinkhing about to change the transmission to a t5 or TKO 5 speed manual for giving the engine a lower RPM crousing in the nowadays highways. i´m i doing right? or i am out of my mind.
Pd. sorry about my english i´m working on it.
