1968 Mustang - Headlights come on with ignition to "On" position

Hey everyone



Background - I recently replaced my engine wiring harness because it was looking a little tired. After the installation I have what appears to be a number of issues.



1. Burned out the Starter Relay - Fixed this issue, starting the vehicle is not an issue any more. Incorrect wire connected to the ignition switch.

2. Headlights come on w/ ignition switched to "On" position

3. And a couple of other issues that I'll post later.



This issue seems to be related to the ignition switch as well, Just not sure at this moment as to how the ignition is providing power to the headlights when the ignition key is in the "On" position. Note that the headlight switch in set to the "Off" position.