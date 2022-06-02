1968 Mustang - Headlights come on with ignition to "On" position

E

ESolorzano

Member
May 30, 2022
9
2
13
59
Missouri
Hey everyone

Background - I recently replaced my engine wiring harness because it was looking a little tired. After the installation I have what appears to be a number of issues.

1. Burned out the Starter Relay - Fixed this issue, starting the vehicle is not an issue any more. Incorrect wire connected to the ignition switch.
2. Headlights come on w/ ignition switched to "On" position
3. And a couple of other issues that I'll post later.

This issue seems to be related to the ignition switch as well, Just not sure at this moment as to how the ignition is providing power to the headlights when the ignition key is in the "On" position. Note that the headlight switch in set to the "Off" position.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Starter Solenoid Burned Out / Constant 12 volts on "S" Post
Replies
15
Views
181
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
ESolorzano
E
Busa1300
93 GT Fuel pump not priming
Replies
12
Views
219
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
F
Electrical Ignition switch problems
Replies
5
Views
577
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
J
Progress Thread 1998 v6 mustang no crank no start first time on forum
Replies
1
Views
135
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DaBard
D
A
01 Gt no start
Replies
0
Views
232
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
americanmuscle24
A
Top Bottom