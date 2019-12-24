1969 mustang not charging the battery

Upon further investigation I found the white wire off the alternator broken and I cannot locate the other end. I due believe it needs to go to the voltage regulator. It is not very obvious witch spot on the regulator to place it. On an other note there is currently a four slot wiring harness installed. I find this odd because I do not have a engine tach. Any help with this would be awesome I have only had the car for about a week. Looking to touch her off but my driving time is very limited here in New England.