1969 mustang not charging the battery

Dec 24, 2019
Upon further investigation I found the white wire off the alternator broken and I cannot locate the other end. I due believe it needs to go to the voltage regulator. It is not very obvious witch spot on the regulator to place it. On an other note there is currently a four slot wiring harness installed. I find this odd because I do not have a engine tach. Any help with this would be awesome I have only had the car for about a week. Looking to touch her off but my driving time is very limited here in New England.
 

