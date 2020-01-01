Hi, All--



I am selling my 1970 Mustang Coupe Project; I've had it 12 years, originally converted it to an Explorer 5.0L with EFI, then pulled that out and started working on converting it to a BBF, but changed my mind, and decided to go with a Coyote. However, I haven't touched it in 5 years, and can't get motivated to finish it.



Here is what has been done to the car:



* Power Windows and Power Locks with an Alarm system and remote lock/unlock

* 9" Rearend complete with a Strange Engineering third-member with a 35-spline Detroit Locker, with a slightly wider length to accomodate SN95 wheels (from a Mach 1), finished off with a Ford Racing M-2300-G2 Disk Brake kit.

* The shock towers have been replaced with Dynacorn Notched towers, and both front aprons have been replaced as well. The left one has a hole in it to accomodate a cold air induction system for the Coyote, using a 2004-2006 F150 aftermarket air box (included)

* AJE K-Member, with engine mounts for a Mod motor or Coyote, with struts, coilovers and SN95-type spindles with Cobra front brakes and calipers

* A custom-made Hydroboost system from HydraTech

* Dakota Digital digital dash system

* Comes with an American Autowire complete wiring harness

* Comes with Stainess Steel brake line from the front to the rearend

* Battery was relocated to the trunk, using 00 Welding cable to the front for Positive, and 4GA negative cable

* Has a 98 Mustang shifter for use with a 4R70W transmission, as well as a special crossmember for this transmission.



The car has no rust except for the left front torque box (parts included), and a little near the bottom of the door skins on each side. The front sheetmetal is currently off the car, the steering column is out (included are the original and tilt column from a 1971 Mustang, converted for use in a 70), as is the entire dash assembly, in preparation for installing the wiring harness.



Car is complete except for engine and transmission; needs new carpeting and one of the seats is going to need to be reupholstered. I have a disassembled 5.0HO and an 4R70W that I could throw in as well, if needed, but the engine will need to be gone through.



I have a spreadsheet showing every part and part number, as well as what I spent on the parts; total amount spent on just these parts was $12,500, and I am asking $10,000 or best reasonable offer for everything mentioned, as well as some extra parts that I didn't mention, including some Mach 1 parts like a grille with fog lamps, front chin spoiler, new front bumper brackets, etc.



Please PM me for more information, more pictures and the spreadsheet



Located in Denton, TX, in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area